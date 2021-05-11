U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Anacortes High School 23rd out of 300 Washington high schools and 1,507th out of 17,857 high schools nationwide.
AHS has a 57% participation rate in Advanced Placement tests and a 96% graduation rate. Overall, it scored 91 out of 100 points in the magazine’s annual ranking, which is based on student math and reading achievement, graduation rates, performance of non-white and low-income students, and college readiness.
“We are proud of our students and staff for these achievements,” AHS Principal Kecia Fox said in a press release. “These scores reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence for all students. As we continue to support our students through the pandemic, we know there will be more work to do to continue this high level of achievement and we are committed to that work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.