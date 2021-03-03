The Anacortes School District has selected three finalists for principal of Anacortes High School: John Kniseley, Ryan Pike and Daniel Williams, and district staff said they expect to announce the new principal this week.
The three finalists were chosen by staff after a nationwide search. An interview panel made up of high school staff, a student representative, school and district administrators chose them from an unreported number of candidates.
The number of candidates and the gender and race breakdown of the applicant group is confidential, Superintendent Justin Irish said Monday.
“Due to confidentiality records, we cannot share how many people applied nor share their demographics. The only people who know that information are the screening committee and the hiring committee,” he said in an email.
Last week, the finalists — two White men and one Black man — presented to a group of students, parents and community members via Zoom, before final interviews with the superintendent. Each attending community member was able to provide feedback via survey link to help district staff with the decision.
Kniseley currently serves as principal at James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida.
A graduate of South Whidbey High School, Kniseley has spent a lot of time in Washington and said at the forum that he would love to move back to the area. His passion when it comes to leading in a school setting is getting to know students where they are and helping provide them with the type of learning and environment they need, he said.
That means engaging them in social-emotional learning, providing programs outside of core athletics and working with students to make sure they have the tools to succeed, no matter their background, Kniseley said.
He has experience with AVID and believes the best thing he can do is listen to teachers, parents and students, so that he can bring about the changes the district needs, he said.
“Every student on the campus needs to feel a sense of belonging and to feel connected — to feel like they can grow as a student and to feel like they can have any dream that they have,” Kniseley said.
No one can be afraid of shaking things up, he said. Sometimes new programs or new ways of looking at things are exactly what a school needs.
Pike is the principal for ASD@Home and Cap Sante High School in the Anacortes district.
A longtime educator, he last worked as the principal for a middle school in Moses Lake. While working at that school, he was creating programs to help serve a previously underserved community, he said. Almost every student was on free and reduced lunch, and many were unable to participate in afterschool or extracurricular activities before the new school was opened close to where they lived.
Pike worked to make sure every student had access to the opportunities they needed to succeed, he said. He’s doing that again in Anacortes with Cap Sante High School and would do it at Anacortes High School, too, he said.
One thing that he has seen a lot of success with is the AVID program, which he would continue to support. The program aims to help students navigate the challenges on the path to higher education. When students have a support system and student family like they find in AVID, they are far more likely to succeed, he said.
Creating community and safe spaces is essential for success, he said. Another essential is expanding programs and bringing in new thoughts and ideas to make things better, he said. He is a believer in book studies as a staff and professional development that will make a safe, welcoming and inspiring environment for students.
Williams is the assistant principal at New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities in Bronx, New York.
He has studied all over the world so that he can learn different elements of teaching and leadership, he said. The student of an educator in a very poor area, he made it his mission to improve education and opportunities for students of all backgrounds.
He said he wants to create an environment where everyone feel comfortable talking about concerns they have.
Williams said he is also passionate about helping students with special needs. Addressing those needs means a robust curriculum and individualized instruction, no matter where the student is at, he said.
Helping students who need extra services requires effort from everyone involved, he said.
Individualized learning was a common theme he talked about during the forum, as he talked about not only getting people into classes that fit them but finding ways to provide classes to students in ways that may seem nontraditional.
As a person of color, he said that issues of race and dismantling practices that may bring about anti-Blackness are also of utmost importance to him.
He said he is a big supporter of the implicit bias test, finding those biases and working to correct them.
Anacortes High School has roughly 80 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 700 students. The chosen principal will serve on the district’s leadership team and help guide the district’s focus on equitable outcomes for all students, according to the release.
