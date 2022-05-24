By the end of this week, a new principal should be named at Anacortes High School.
The Anacortes School District has been conducting interviews and on-scene scenarios and gathering community feedback that will help Superintendent Justin Irish and his leadership team choose a new principal.
Either way, the new leader will leave another vacancy in the School District. The final two candidates, of five who applied, are both current school leaders.
AHS Assistant Principal and Cap Sante High School Principal Erin Duez and Island View Elementary School Principal Brian Hanrahan each had the chance to present themselves and answer questions during a public forum Monday night.
Irish said he will make a decision this week based on forum feedback plus feedback from panel interviews by students and staff, along with results of hands-on scenarios and final interviews he had with the candidates.
Then, the district will need to fill the position left open at either the high school or elementary school. It is already looking to replace Anacortes Middle School Principal Patrick Harrington, who is taking an assistant superintendent role in Oak Harbor.
The new AHS principal will start July 1, replacing Principal Daniel Williams, who resigned earlier this year.
Erin Duez
A former teacher, Duez spent several years working at the Mount Vernon School District as an assistant principal, school leadership team member, instructional coach and teacher. She moved with her Navy husband to California in 2018, but when they moved to Anacortes, she started this year as the AHS assistant principal and principal at Cap Sante.
She also went back to school to earn her doctorate. Much of that work involved better retention of knowledge for students and moving past memorization to make sure content is absorbed long term, she said at Monday’s forum.
Duez has enjoyed her time at AHS and said she wants to see programs put in place to help the school improve.
“Anacortes High School has a lot of great things going for it, and it has room to grow,” she said.
Some programs she wants to see continue are ways for students to find connection at schools, such as events at lunch that keep students engaged and leave no one sitting alone. She also wants to continue improving academic pathways to make sure all students graduate college, career and life ready, she said.
This year, math scores fell on the AHS report card from the state, much like other schools across Washington. Math pathways are also changing within the district. Duez said she wants to prepare math teachers for changes that are coming so they can help bring those scores back up.
When it comes to diversity, Duez said every student in the school is different from their peers, whether it’s visible or not. Administrators must make room for those differences to make sure students are heard and everyone feels safe and welcome at school.
Duez said she is dedicated to inclusion and that no students should feel they don’t belong. Divisive topics in the world and in the political arena don’t matter as much as what is happening here, she said. She wants to focus only on what’s happening in Anacortes and how to improve it.
Mental health and suicide are also a concern here, Duez said. She wants to continue meeting with leaders at Island Health to make sure students’ social-emotional well-being is taken seriously.
When she talks to students, she most often hears that they feel overwhelmed. Nothing is more important than their life, so if they need to adjust their schedule or classes, that will happen, Duez said.
Brian Hanrahan
Hanrahan counts his 11 years as a principal at Island View as some of the best years of his life. Leaving would be difficult, but his career started at the high school level, and he said he thinks he could make a difference for those students.
He was previously a dean of students in Mount Vernon and before that a teacher in both Mount Vernon and Idaho. He also served as a superintendent intern in Anacortes.
Anacortes is Hanrahan’s home, and he said he wants to stay here.
He said he approaches education as a teacher and believes in the power of relationships.
Hanrahan said he knows the names of each of the 429 students at Island View. That means he can talk to them in the hall, and they know they matter to him, he said. It also means if they are struggling, he can sit down and talk to them about what’s going on.
So much of educational improvement comes back to sitting down and talking to students, teachers and staff, he said.
After Hanrahan started at Island View, the school won the Washington State Achievement Award for four years in a row. To achieve that, it wasn’t about data points and focusing on numbers, he said. It was about talking with teachers about what they needed to make sure they and their students were successful, he said.
Standardized tests are important because the data they gather represents the school in many arenas. But it’s not the only data that matters, Hanrahan said. Information that shows specifically how students are doing in the classroom and how they are improving throughout the year matters more, he said.
Scores have dropped because of the learning challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. That’s to be expected, but it’s also important to realize students cannot catapult to a new level of learning overnight. It’s also important to remember that other lessons have been learned during the pandemic, including resilience and coping despite challenges, he said.
Relationships help with mental health and with connecting with marginalized groups, he said. A team approach will “help get the students the support they so desperately need,” he said.
Hanrahan said he also supports a no-tolerance policy to unkind words within the school. No student should use unkind words based on another’s race, ethnicity, gender identity or anything else, he said.
“All students should feel seen, heard and valued,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.