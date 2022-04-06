The Anacortes High School principal has tendered his resignation and has sent one of two tort claims that accuse the Anacortes School District of racial discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment.
The other tort claim was sent to the district by Jamie Woodards, who also resigned part of her contract as assessment and special projects coordinator. She will continue teaching a course part-time at Cap Sante High School.
The claims were sent to the district on March 23. That was two days after Principal Daniel Williams was told that if he stayed with the district, he would be demoted to middle school teacher for the next school year.
The district has 60 days to respond to the claims. After that, Williams and Woodards would decide how next to proceed. Typically, a notice of tort claim is the first step toward a lawsuit, Williams’ attorney Brendan Donckers said.
District Superintendent Justin Irish said the district is only able to discuss personnel issues with the employees involved and so did not comment on the content of the claims.
Williams, who was hired in the spring of 2021 and started in July, was told last month that if he didn’t resign, he would be demoted to teaching at the middle school level. He has since resigned, effective at the end of this school year.
His tort claim talks about how Williams came to join the district and how he views his treatment since.
“Mr. Williams intends to pursue relief under state and federal discrimination laws against the Anacortes School District for discriminating against Mr. Williams on the basis of his race over the course of his employment at Anacortes High School, including, but not limited to bringing claims for creating a hostile work environment, ongoing harassment, retaliation for raising issues concerning discriminatory practices, and wrongful termination,” the claim reads.
The claim goes over Williams’ history with the district, starting when he was hired in July 2021. After he was hired as the first Black principal, he relocated from New York on promises of support from Superintendent Justin Irish and his team.
According to the claim, those supports were not provided, creating “an atmosphere that made it impossible for Mr. Williams to perform his job successfully,” the claim reads.
The claim states the administration encouraged Williams to implement mandatory testing and to reassign high school math faculty without telling him about the “associated labor management relationships of the parties involved.” That meant “effectively sabotaging his relationship with his colleagues before the school year even began,” the claim states.
It also states that Irish “received criticism, opposition and outright hostility from teachers and the community regarding Mr. Williams’s hire, but withheld this information from Mr. Williams until he had moved and was forced to confront the environment on his own. In fact, Dr. Irish’s advice to Mr. Williams was to do as little as possible, focusing only on ‘school culture.’”
The claim also talks about the assistant principal at AHS, Erin Duez. According to the claim, Williams expressed concern that he was not consulted when choosing an assistant principal but the process moved forward anyway.
Duez reports directly to Irish, not Williams, and claim states that Irish has refused input from Williams on her performance.
The claim also states that on March 21, the district administration told Williams he would be demoted to a middle school instructional position for the next school year.
According to the claim, Irish “has a history of pledging to do the right thing but in fact, declining to do so when facing pressure from the community.”
The claim states that Irish dismantled a community group led by people of color focused on equity, diversity and inclusion issues and then another group aimed at equity issues within the administration.
In the claim, Williams states that he has raised concerns about microaggressions with Irish on several occasions, including insults and negative or derogatory verbal and nonverbal actions taken by colleagues, parents and the education union representative.
The district then retaliated by telling Williams “he would be placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP), conveniently timed to coincide with extant pockets of community outrage with a Black principal,” the claim states. Irish told Williams if he didn’t want to go through the PIP process, “he should resign immediately.”
When Williams refused to resign, the claim states that Irish began “paying attention to Mr. Williams’s performance, concocting expectations and observations, and relying on fabricated information, that are mere pretext to constructively terminating him.”
The claim says Irish would not consider “reasonable and established strategies proposed by Mr. Williams to improve practitioner practices, student achievement, and student mental health.”
It also accuses Irish of giving more credence to white counterpounts who raised similar issues and states that Irish has “perpetuated a false and pretextual narrative to Mr. Williams’s colleagues and the public regarding Mr. Williams’s performance and character.”
The claim states that liability and damages will be determined by a jury, but “in no case are less than $75,000.”
Woodards ’ claim covers all of her time at the Anacortes School District, which occurred over two separate periods. She worked as assessment and special projects coordinator from 2015-17 and then again from 2019 to present.
When first hired, the job description stated that she would assist administrators and counselors, but in actuality, Woodards was asked to take on everything herself, according to the claim.
“Other than a false justification to pay an employee less than what is owed, there is no basis to characterize the position as having anything to do with an administrative assistant,” the claim states.
She later moved away, but when she returned, she was informed that the role was again open. An administrator told her at that time that he knew that she had been unhappy with the compensation but that it was now a full-time position.
According to the claim, Woodards accepted the job, not realizing she was replacing someone who had come out of retirement to fill in that position and who was making more than twice the hourly rate that Woodards made. Despite the double pay, that person had performed only half the duties asked of Woodards, according to the claim.
Woodards asked the district to reclassify the position so that the job description and compensation matched the duties performed, but the district refused, then claim states.
She was encouraged to take steps with an employment commission, but according to the claim, she was set up for failure in what she calls a “sham process.”
“Woodards has given the district ample opportunity to correct this situation but received only excuses that show disparate treatment, all the while enduring microaggressions and conduct that have created a hostile work environment and caused Mrs. Woodards and her family to be in significant distress,” the claim states.
The claim addresses other issues, as well, such as a months-long delay in getting a conditional CTE (career and technical education) teaching certification, which meant lesser pay for months, according to the claim.
Woodards filed a complaint with the district, especially including concerns about discrimination based on race and gender.
“The district, however, failed to conduct a reasonable investigation of this issue, never resolved this and took no corrective action,” the claim states.
