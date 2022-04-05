Baseball
The Anacortes High School baseball team won one and lost one last week to settle at an overall record of 6-3 overall and a Northwest Conference record of 3-1, as of Sunday.
The boys played Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They play next at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Squalicum, and then host Lynden Christian at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Anacortes 2,
Burlington-Edison 0
Anacortes pitcher Staely Moore earned his second consecutive Northwest Conference shutout Tuesday afternoon as Anacortes defeated Burlington-Edison 3-0.
The Seahawks sit atop the conference standings at 3-0 and are 6-2 overall. The Tigers are 1-2, 4-3.
Moore struck out eight and walked one while helping his cause at the plate with two triples. The first triple snapped a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth.
“Great pitching from both teams,” Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. “Staely was outstanding once again for us. Will Corcoran and Tyler Walker were outstanding for Burlington. It was a really good high school baseball game.”
Jake Schuh and Jacob Hayes had RBI singles for the Seahawks while Lucca Dumas was 2-for-3.
Mount Vernon 4,
Anacortes 0
Xavier Neyens tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in Mount Vernon’s Northwest Conference win Thursday, March 31.
Jake Schuh went 2-for-3 to lead Anacortes.
Boys soccer
The boys lost last week to land at a record of 2-2-3 overall and 1-2-3 in conference.
The team is on spring break. It will next play when it hosts Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, then play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Lynden Christian.
Burlington-Edison 4,
Anacortes 1
A late second-half surge pushed the Burlington-Edison soccer team past Anacortes on Thursday, March 31.
The Tigers secured the 4-1 victory after scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes.
“Anacortes has some very skilled and smart players,” said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. “… a lot of the boys have played with each other in club soccer, so we knew the game would be tough. Coach (Brian) Nelson has Anacortes playing well, and he’s getting a lot out of those guys. They gave us all we could handle in the first half.”
Burlington-Edison led 1-0 at the half.
Aidan Pinson scored Anacortes’ lone goal early in the second half off a Taiga Schorr assist.
Track
The Anacortes girls track team brought home another victory March 30 when it earned 100 points to Meridian’s 53 and Nooksack Valley’s 31.
On the boys side, Anacortes came in third (38) to Meridian’s 79 and Nooksack Valley’s 54.
For the girls, Anacortes claimed all five spots in the 400-meter race. The runners were Carolyn Chambers in first with a time of 1 minute, 4.43 seconds, Jessica Frydenlund (1:04.71) in second, Casey Lemrick (1:05.8) in third, Sabine Hambleton (1:07.7) in fourth and Alison Sapier (1:09.7) in fifth.
Frudenlund also took first in the 800-meter race (2:32.08), followed by Chambers (2:33.32) in second and Lemrick (2:38.14) in third.
Seahawk Caitlin Brar took the top spot in the 3,200-meter race (13:04.09), followed by Avery Fogle (13:53.61).
Brar also took second in the 1,600-meter race (5:45.97) followed by fellow Anacortes runners Cate Griggs (5:57.7), Reese Illston (5:59.32) and Fogle (6:14.29) in third, fourth and fifth.
The relay team of Brar, Fydenlund, Chambers and Lemrick earned a first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay (4:32.96), followed by fellow Anacortes team Griggs, Illston, Sapier and Hambleton (4:41.52) in second place.
An Anacortes team made up of Ashlee Long, Sapier, Gracie Schwabe and Camryn Kerr took first in the 4x200-meter relay (1:57.01).
Kerr earned a first-place finish in the shot put with a result of 28-02. Hannah Pilon finished fourth for 21-09.
Brooklyn Brichta finished first in the javelin (88-10) and Breann Morganthaler took first in the pole vault (7). Layne Davis took third in the pole vault (6).
The team of Hanna Ferrario, Fai Puengpoh, Morgenthaler and Kerr took second in the 4x100-meter relay (54.8).
Kerr also took second in the 100-meter run (13.27).
In the high jump finals, Anacortes took the second- through seventh-place spots. Finishers were Long (4-06), Puengpoh (4-04), Schwabe (4-04), Carmen Worra (4-02), Griggs (4), Aileen Kim (3-10) and Isabella Jacobson (3-10).
Puengpoh took second (30-05.5) and Long took third (30-03.5) in the triple jump.
Sapier (30.46), Hambleton (30.96) and Hannah Pilon (31.86) took the third-, fourth- and fifth-place spots in the 200-meter race, respectively.
Anacortes girls took the top three spots in the 300-meter hurdles competition. Morgenthaler took first (58.88), followed by Isabella Jacobson (1:00) and Emily Millegan (1:08.71).
Morgenthaler finished the 100-meter hurdle race in second (18.72), followed by Puengpoh (18:86) in third and Isabella Jacobson (21.04) in fourth.
On the boys side, Moses Pittis took first in the 100-meter race (11.6).
Two Anacortes boys earned top spots in the 800-meter race. John-Fritz Von Hagel finished first (2:13.42) ad Travis Laisure (2:18.91) finished second.
In the 1,600-meter race Parker Mong finished first (4:39.49) and Ethan Miller finished second (4:55.43).
Felipe Luevanos Rodarte earned a third-place finish (25.08) in the 200-meter race and Liam Hastings finished second (58.56) in the 400-meter race.
Mong, Miller, Von Hagel and Pittis teamed up to take first in the 4x400-meter relay race (3:53.95). A fellow Anacortes team made up of Travis Laisure, Thomas Harris, Luke Graham and Zach Weaver finished third in that race (4:15.99).
Anacortes relay team Rodarte, Hastings, Weaver and Pittis finished third (48.09) in the 4x100-meter relay.
Von Hagel finished third (5-02) and Laisure finished fourth (5-02) in the high jump.
Jonathan Nesset took third (29-07.5) in the triple jump.
The team next competes in the Solberg Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday at Civic Field in Bellingham.
Softball
The softball team fell twice last week to end up at a record of 2-6-1 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
They play next at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Meridian.
Lakewood 12,
Anacortes 2
Anacortes fell Tuesday, March 29.
Squalicum 10,
Anacortes 3
The Storm proved to be a bit much for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game Thursday, March 31.
“Seahawks hitters were not able to outhit their defensive miscues,” Anacortes coach Tom Swapp said. “Riley Pirkle did have a home run.”
Girls golf
The girls golf team finished sixth with a score of 380 Tuesday, March 29, at Avalon Golf Links.
After some time off for spring break, the team will face eight opponents at 3:30 p.m. at the North Bellingham Golf Course on Tuesday, April 12.
Boys golf
The team is on spring break and will compete next at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Ferndale.
At Whidbey Golf Club Tuesday, March 29, Anacortes’ Coleman Gross shot a 101. The school did not field a complete team.
