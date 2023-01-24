Jenai Pittis and Kuma, a eurasier, are quite the team.
The pair took home a championship title in the International All Breed Canine Association dog show earlier this month in Lynden.
Kuma won a Best in Breed Award, and Pittis took home an honor as a junior handler.
Pittis, a 16-year-old student at Anacortes High School, and her family adopted Kuma from a breeder about two years ago.
Part of the conditions of the adoption was taking part in a dog show, Pittis said.
So she and Kuma signed up and won an award for the best rare breed puppy for the entire show.
The pair liked to compete, so they kept going, Pittis said.
Winning is nice, but so is seeing so many new faces, she said.
"Getting to see new kinds of dogs," she said of her favorite part of competing in the shows.
When Pittis adopted Kuma, she didn't know much about eurasiers, a breed that originated in Germany and is a mix of chow, keeshond and samoyed. The dog fit everything the Pittis family was looking for, she said. The dog breed is friendly and affectionate, with a good temperament and isn't too high energy but still likes to go on hikes, she said.
Pittis said she wanted to honor her mom and grandmother's Japanese heritage with the dog's name. Kuma means bear in Japanese.
"She looks like a little bear," Pittis said.
She said she has loved getting to know Kuma, who enjoys relaxing and cuddling.
"She likes to watch TV," Pittis said.
When it comes to preparation for the competitions, Pittis said she has Kuma follow her around and practice stacking, which is standing with her feet next to each other in a straight line.
When the duo competes at the fair, they also get to take part in agility competitions, not something that is always at the other dog shows, she said.
