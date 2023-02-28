A plunger, an overhead shot and a specific line of dialog can come together in three very different ways, as groups of filmmakers recently discovered.

Three teams of Anacortes High School students competed in the Pickford Film Center’s Guerilla Film Project in late February, with one coming away with a Best Picture award and another with the top Audience Choice award.


