A plunger, an overhead shot and a specific line of dialog can come together in three very different ways, as groups of filmmakers recently discovered.
Three teams of Anacortes High School students competed in the Pickford Film Center’s Guerilla Film Project in late February, with one coming away with a Best Picture award and another with the top Audience Choice award.
Anacortes is no stranger to the awards. Since the film festival started in 2005, Anacortes has won at least one award almost every year.
For the competition, the teams had 65 hours to create their movies, pulling all-nighters and working through the weekend to write, cast, shoot and edit their films. Each one of the three films came in at about three minutes, and each had three elements required: the plunger, an overhead camera shot and the line "Break a leg!"
The three teams' movies were very different from each other in tone and content.
In "Nature Studies," which went on to win best picture, a park ranger reflects on his love for being out in the wilderness and laments the hooligans who want to just cause trouble among his beloved trees.
In "Blockbuster," the Audience Choice award winner, a best friend shows up at just the right time to save a boy suffering from serious digestive issues while on a date with his girlfriend.
In "Depart," a stand-up comedian slowly comes to the realization that his supportive girlfriend is not actually still alive.
The team that created "Nature Studies," The Indie Blues, is made up of sophomore Aaron Johnson, senior Kai Wallis, senior Rowan Tull, sophomore Kellen Goldstein and freshman Owen Hofheimer.
In addition to the Best Picture win, the team took a second-place in the Audience Choice category.
The team split up assignments pretty early on, Tull said. He took on a good chunk of the writing, though many of the lines were changed through improv during filming.
In the end, everything came together, but it was a little brutal getting to that point, Goldstein said.
At one point, a couple people got up at 6 a.m. to get a shot, but the weather made it impossible, Wallis said.
Johnson was able to bring in cast members. The lead of their movie, an adult actor, lent them some camera crew, which helped set them apart, team member said. Having older actors also helped make a difference, when most of the movies had actors that were fellow high school students, Wallis said.
The editing process was definitely the most difficult part, the team members said. A few of them stayed in the pop-up trailer that served as their home base for the project so they could keep editing through the night.
"It was a really, really cool experience," Goldstein said.
Wallis said he definitely would do this again. It's a frenzied few days and stressful, but when it all comes together in the end, it's a very positive experience, he said.
"In the end, you made a film," he said. "It just helps boost your confidence. It's so cool that this experience allows young filmmakers to affirm to themselves that they can do this."
Team As Strong as the Woman Next to Me, which created "Blockbuster" is made up of sophomore Grace Johnston and senior Kayla Strandberg.
When they first set out, they originally wanted to make something dramatic, but when they started working with their actor, he had other ideas of what would fit. Letting the actors take on the story a little more allowed the girls to focus more on the technical aspect of the film, which they were more excited about, Johnston said.
The filmmaking team worked well together, Strandberg said. She and Johnston, though just a team of two, have a great rapport and communicate easily, she said.
Still, they ended up pulling long days, getting just a few hours of sleep before getting back at it, Strandberg said.
Both said the broadcast class at AHS has helped them prepare by giving them all the technical and editing skills they need, as well as a helper in teacher Jim Thompson and access to top-tier equipment.
They said it was pretty special walking up to accept their Audience Choice award.
Team Oh-Sicks Civics created "Depart." That team is made up of junior Nathan Morgan, senior Jacob Tallering, junior Wesley Hunter, junior Hunter Umayam and junior Colin Bieiltz.
The film is darker and deeper than many of the competitors, Morgan said. It tried to tackle some big topics, maybe to the detriment of winning awards, he said.
When they do the competition again, they plan to keep it lighter, he said.
Still, the experience was a lot of fun, working with friends.
The biggest challenge was "editing and syncing the audio," Morgan said.
While there was some competition between the teams that turned a little sour, a pancake breakfast on the last day was hosted by the As Strong as the Woman Next to Me team so everyone could end the competition on friendly terms.
