When Ida walks up to a table offering her the chance to take a look back at her best childhood memories, she takes the opportunity. Things don't go as planned, though, and soon enough the pathways in her brain start crossing over each other, bringing darkness that covers the warm memories.
Ida's journey is told in "Limited Time Only," an award-winning short film created by a team of Anacortes High School students.
The team of five created the movie for the 48-hour film contest portion of the National Film Festival of Talented Youth. The AHS students brought home a first-place finish, adding another first-place trophy for the school, which also won in 2018.
This year's team was made up of Nathan Morgan, Aaron Johnson, Rowan Tull, Kayla Strandberg and Kai Wallis. The win means $700 for the school's film program, as well as $200 in Musicbed credit to add music to movies.
The AHS film program will show the film, as well as other award-winning films, at a student film festival at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Anacortes Cinemas. It will also be posted on youtube.com/ahslive in the coming weeks.
For some of them, like Tull, who went to attend the festival as a freshman and whose friend won the year before, this has been a goal for years. Morgan competed last year and came in third, so he was ready to take on the competition again.
The team had just two days to create a movie that incorporated time travel, the line of dialog "It's not supposed to sound like that" and a key.
Tull served as the team's writer, working after school Friday and into the night to create a story. He said he tried to think outside the bounds of typical time-travel stories and instead took a more abstract approach. He started thinking about what it would be like if someone's best and worst memories were mashed together.
That's how "Limited Time Only" came to be. Then came filming, which took up a good chunk of the next day, though calling cast members started late the night before.
Members of the team won a 48-hour film festival earlier this year and used some of the same techniques, including using adult actors instead of only fellow classmates, Tull said.
"We wanted to focus on adults and that feeling of nostalgia and childhood," he said.
Once the story was in place, things moved on to filming. The team set up in a house owned by one of the families that they transformed to a Christmas morning scene. Then, they rented a van and set up in an alley downtown to film other scenes.
There was some intense camera work, like taping down pieces to the van floor so the dolly could bring the camera in close on Ida, played by Sherry Chavers, to show the perspective going into her mind, Morgan said. It was a great shot, but it took some time to get right, he said.
The team also shot from across the street and used wireless microphones to help them capture dialog even during a long shot.
In some interior van shots, group members stood over the actors in a limited space to make sure the microphone was in the right place.
Chavers said she has worked with a lot of teenagers but this group was different.
"I've never worked with some who were so professional and committed to the project or taken it so seriously and wanted to put their own voices in it," she said.
Each of the five group members took on different roles for the production, like Tull as the writer, Strandberg as director and Wallis as an editor.
They said the win was surprising and very welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.