When Ida walks up to a table offering her the chance to take a look back at her best childhood memories, she takes the opportunity. Things don't go as planned, though, and soon enough the pathways in her brain start crossing over each other, bringing darkness that covers the warm memories.

Ida's journey is told in "Limited Time Only," an award-winning short film created by a team of Anacortes High School students.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.