Anacortes High School
Buy Now

Anacortes High School file photo (February 2021)

 file photo

Threats made to the Anacortes School District caused a delay of classes one day and a lockdown another last week at Anacortes and Cap Sante high schools.

The threats, received via telephone, came in on three different occasions, according to the Anacortes Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.