Threats made to the Anacortes School District caused a delay of classes one day and a lockdown another last week at Anacortes and Cap Sante high schools.
The threats, received via telephone, came in on three different occasions, according to the Anacortes Police Department.
The first was a bomb threat that came in Monday evening. Law enforcement officials swept the building and determined it was safe, and school continued the next day as normal.
Another bomb threat, also made via telephone to 911 dispatch, came Wednesday morning, just before the school day started. School was delayed two hours to give law enforcement time to check the building.
On Friday, another telephone threat came in midday, sending the high schools into lockdown until another sweep was completed.
It's unclear for now whether the threats are coming from someone locally, but the same kinds of threats are happening nationwide, school district Superintendent Justin Irish said.
This is definitely an abnormal number of these types of threats, Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd said.
A couple of years ago, the district had two in one week. The APD found the people responsible — juveniles from the Seattle area. They didn't seem to understand the magnitude of their fake threat, he said. That case was sent to the prosecutor's office.
This time, the threats come at the same time as several others across the country.
"We are continuing to track down the source," Floyd said.
Even if these threats are made remotely, police will take each one seriously and respond accordingly, he said.
As the police chief and a father of two students in the district, Floyd doesn't currently have concerns about the safety of students or staff on campus.
The department will work with the district to "ensure safety and minimize interruption to the learning environment," Floyd said.
The first step is to immediately go into lockdown and call the Police Department, Irish said. Police take the lead on investigation and determine what level of response is necessary, Irish said.
Police determine whether it is safe to open the school and whether it is safe to evacuate the building, Irish said.
Each threat disrupts learning and causes chaos on campus and with students, staff and families, he said.
"We are frustrated and angry," Irish said. "... Students are the ones that are most impacted by this, and it's sad."
