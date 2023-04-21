Anacortes will soon now have a new director of planning, community and economic development.
John Coleman starts in the position May 8 after almost 17 years of experience with the City of Sedro-Woolley. For 11 years, he served as the planning director and building official, according to an email from Mayor Matt Miller.
He replaces Don Measamer, who retired in March after 30 years with Anacortes. Until Coleman starts, Planning Manager Libby Grage will continue to serve as the interim director, Miller said.
Coleman has a bachelor's degree in geography and a master's in geography and planning.
"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in Washington State land use planning, zoning regulations and building codes," Miller said in his email. "He has a proven track record of success in managing complex planning projects and collaborating with community stakeholders. I believe that Mr. Coleman's extensive experience and expertise in the planning field will be invaluable to our city, and I am confident that he will be an asset to our team. I look forward to working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on our community."
Coleman finishes his time in Sedro-Woolley on May 5.
"I've been here for going on 17 years, and I am looking forward to new opportunities and new challenges," Coleman said of his time with the city of Sedro-Woolley.
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said Coleman's departure was unexpected, but the city respects his decision.
"He has been wonderful to work with and we have appreciated his knowledge and leadership here in Sedro-Woolley," she said. "Working with the Sedro-Woolley Planning Commission, John brought good policies to the City Council for discussion and consideration.
"He takes his work serious when it comes to building and planning, but also enjoys brainstorming to create ideas that move construction projects forward and to completion. We will miss John but wish him the very best."
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
