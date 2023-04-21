Anacortes will soon now have a new director of planning, community and economic development.

John Coleman starts in the position May 8 after almost 17 years of experience with the City of Sedro-Woolley. For 11 years, he served as the planning director and building official, according to an email from Mayor Matt Miller.


