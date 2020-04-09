The City of Anacortes is finding creative ways for the children in the community to still have an egg hunt, even though the COVID-19 pandemic shut down its annual egg dash.
The city uploaded templates on its website of eggs. Kids of all ages are encouraged to download the templates and color them as creatively as they want. When they have all the eggs they want, they can tape them to the front window of their house (so they can be seen from the sidewalk).
An alternative, according to the city website, is to tape them in the windows of a vehicle that’s going to remain parked in the driveway.
Then, everyone wants to participate can walk around their neighborhoods (while practicing proper social distancing etiquette) and find as many eggs as they can.
The city is asking participating people to place eggs in windows by Friday, April 10. Then, the hunt is over Easter weekend April 11-12.
Anyone who wants to post pictures of the hunt can do so on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #anacortesEGGstravagaza
The template is at www.anacorteswa.gov/545/Special-Events.
