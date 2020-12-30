There was a lot of history in the three-story house at 3903 H Ave. in Anacortes.
On Dec. 22, the once grand house and its 135 years of history were reduced by fire to a pile of wood and brick.
It was built in 1885 and was one of the oldest structures in Anacortes. When its builder and first occupant, Scottish-born rancher William Gray, homesteaded 160 acres here in 1882, the fledgling town had only a hotel on Second Street near Cap Sante, used as a lodging home by early settlers; and the Bowman Store and Post Office.
Only 30 years earlier, the region’s Indigenous leaders signed the Treaty of Point Elliott, making land available for newcomers. Washington wouldn’t become a state for four years after Gray’s house was completed, and Anacortes wouldn’t become a city for six.
Gray built the house for his new bride, Maggie, “solicitous of his wife’s happiness and thoughtful of her comfort,” according to the Anacortes Museum. At 3,000 square feet, with four bedrooms, two fireplaces, a second-floor balcony and covered porch, it was considered at the time one of the finest homes on Fidalgo Island.
Gray died in 1891. Subsequent owners included J.H. Havekost, whose uncle operated a mill at what is now Skyline; and L.K. Smith, an early city clerk of Anacortes. The homestead would be subdivided and sold off to accommodate new neighborhoods. Ace of Hearts Dog Park is next door; a ball field is behind.
Photographs at the Anacortes Museum show the house in good shape in the 1950s, painted white and apparently well-tended. For several years of late, however, the house was unoccupied — “the coolest abandoned house in Anacortes,” a photographer wrote on social media — and windows were boarded up.
According to Skagit County assessor’s records available online, the property is owned by a couple in La Conner. They were not available for comment.
Anacortes Fire Marshal Jack Kennedy said Dec. 24 that the cause of the fire may never be known. No one was in the house when firefighters arrived, and there were no injuries.
The empty house was periodically occupied by squatters, and firefighters extinguished a fire a few years ago in a third-floor room. That fire was caused by someone cooking, he said.
Kennedy said a power line to the house’s meter was live, though electricity into the home had been turned off.
Firefighters were sent about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 22 and, upon arrival, found the house well-involved in fire.
“Crews initiated defensive tactics, fighting the fire from outside the structure which was unsafe to enter and a total loss on arrival,” the Anacortes Fire Department reported. “Dramatic flames illuminated the nighttime sky as firefighters deployed hose streams, both from the ground and the department’s ladder truck, to attack fire and protect surrounding structures.”
Anacortes firefighters were assisted by fire districts 11 and 13. The blaze was under control within 90 minutes, though crews remained into the morning to clean up and stand watch.
The house was hidden from street view for years by blackberries and overgrowth, but the pungent smell of burned debris still gave its location away two days after it was destroyed. The charred outer string of a staircase rose above the remains. Volumes of California law books were visible among the rubble; one opened book showed the nameplate stamp of Myers and D'Angelo, a law firm in Pasadena, California.
The nearby shingle-sided pump house — also built in 1885, according to the county assessor's website — was undamaged by the fire.
