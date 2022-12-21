Some people in Anacortes will soon have a new place to call home as the new year starts, thanks to a housing development recently built by the Anacortes Housing Authority.
Families should be moving in over the next few weeks, Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said. Applications should open next week or so. They will go to a variety of renters, from single people up to families of four, he said.
Monday, the Anacortes Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting for Birch Tree Village, consisting of five townhomes that each boast two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The three-story units have an entryway, laundry and garage on the first floor. A kitchen, living room space and a half bathroom are on the second floor, and the bedrooms and full bathroom are on the top floor.
They are located at 1010 19th St.
Rent will be between $900 and $1,200 a month for families who are at or below 60% of the Area Medium Income, Clark said. The is about $51,660 for a family of four in Anacortes.
With the new units, the Housing Authority will have about 195 units housing about 370 people. The new units were paid for primarily through money that came in from the voter-approved 1/10th of 1% sales tax dedicated solely to affordable housing.
"The Anacortes voters are our biggest partner," Clark said.
Amanda Hubik is an Anacortes City Council member and sits on the Anacortes Housing Authority Board.
She said housing is a big, complex issue, and this community is looking to help.
"This project is 100% because the people in this town showed up and they voted to support our community members," she said.
When trying to pass the housing tax increase, the city talked about three big projects it would help fund, Mayor Matt Miller said. Birch Tree Village is the first. The second is at the Anacortes Family Center and is set to open next year.
Planning is going on for new units at the Olson Building downtown, the third project.
"This is a project we can be proud of," Miller said. "It's a real project, with real, positive outcomes."
The measure passed in February 2020, and Miller said it's great to be opening the first project already considering supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and other struggles.
People keep showing up and want to support these types of projects, Hubik said.
"We're looking at our neighbors on a day-to-day basis, and we are saying 'We do want you here. We want you to stay here as long as you can stay here, and we want you to have a good, safe place to call home,'" she said.
The housing problem is a hard one to have because the island has limited land available for new projects, she said. The City Council unveiled its housing plan at its Dec. 19 meeting and will continue to talk about the issues for a long time, she said.
The state Legislature is also talking about this in a big way, Hubik said.
The best way community members can contribute is by continuing to show up and talk about it, Hubik said.
Partners in the project, in addition to Anacortes voters, are the City of Anacortes, SaviBank, Tiger Pearson Construction, Zervas Architects and private donors, Clark said.
