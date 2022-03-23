...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
In the Anacortes City Hall parking lot, there are now four spaces designated to use two new electric vehicle chargers. An app will help users pay for the service through their phones.
Visitors and residents in Anacortes will soon have a new way to charge up their electric vehicles.
The City of Anacortes recently installed two electric vehicle chargers at City Hall and will soon have one installed at the Anacortes Public Library.
The chargers each have ports for two cars, City of Anacortes Facilities Manager Russ Pittis said.
The charge spaces are open for anyone to use, though each person who does so will pay about 10 cents per kilowatt, he said. After the first hour, there’s also a 75 cent charge per hour. For two hours of charging, that would be about 50 miles for about $2.07, Pittis said.
Most people won’t charge up their entire car at these ports, which can take hours, they are just to charge up a bit, he said.
The user downloads an app on their phone and can pay for charging that way, he said.
The chargers cost the city about $53,000 total. Of that, half is being paid through a grant from the Department of Commerce Clean Energy Fund 3 Electrification of Transportation Systems. The remaining funds for the City Hall chargers come from the city’s Lodging Tax Fund, and the Anacortes Library Foundation will pay the remaining cost of the library chargers.
As more people buy electric cars, they need a place to recharge, Pittis said. Many of these chargers will likely be by people from out of town, he said.
