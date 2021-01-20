People pushed play almost 70,000 times last year on Anacortes Public Library videos.
The videos, which premiered weekly, offered storytimes for young audiences as well as crafting how-tos and advice from experts.
People turned to the videos to see slices of this community and the people they have been separated from by the COVID-19 pandemic, Librarian Diana Farnsworth said.
The library was shut down like most things in March of 2020. The library soon started hosting weekly storytimes, virtual events and other ways to connect with the patrons who could no longer visit the library building.
“I feel that we’re incredibly fortunate that our staff very enthusiastically learned very quickly how to adapt to virtual programming,” Youth Services Librarian Leslie Wilson said.
Last year, the library presented 213 virtual programs for audiences of all ages. Those programs received a total of 69,437 views (20,235 for the programs for adults and 43,705 for those for children).
So many celebrities and authors are doing storytimes that Farnsworth said at first they were just going to share those videos. Then, it became clear that the community wanted to see more local people.
“They wanted to see familiar faces,” Farnsworth said. “They want to see their librarians, the ones they saw when they were checking out books.”
The past year has been one of isolation for many people, so this was a way for the library to bring people together.
“We are all just trying to connect when we’re all missing each other,” Farnsworth said. “The library is a community hub; it doesn’t matter if it’s online or in person.”
People are voicing their support, Wilson said. When she’s walking through town or in the grocery store, people stop her to share tales of their children watching their favorite librarians read. Families use it as a gathering space or a moment of peace in a hectic day, Wilson said.
Those stories keep the staff going, Wilson said.
The staff responded in kind, stepping it up to shoot videos and share their skills. They hosted Tuesday Tales storytimes (which would later start using hosts from within the community) and held virtual craft hours. The staff all were able to share their own skillsets, which brought in some of the most views from the year, Farnsworth said.
They used a plethora of library resources to prepare the online programming, including broadcasting and video editing skills. Now, people are calling to ask for information on how to take their own business and community groups online.
The library also started cold-calling experts in the community to give tours of studios and things they know how to do well. City staff showcased beekeeping, diving and fly fishing.
The programs are so popular that the library plans to continue working on live streaming or recording talks and other activities even after people can come back in person. Those who are homebound or can’t make presentations will now be able to watch the talks at a later time, Farnsworth said.
One popular event last year was the picture book March Madness bracket, in which community members voted to make “The Day the Crayons Quit” as the best picture book of the year. The library will hold another picture book tournament in March this year, Wilson said.
The staff is continuing its virtual programs, as well as curbside pickups of library items.
The library took a break from programming in January but is back with a lineup in February:
• At 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Travis Anderson with the city’s Parks department, will present a home fitness program.
• At 7 p.m. Feb. 10, author John Hoyte will share a talk on his book “Persistence of Light” via Zoom.
• At 6 p.m. Feb. 17, the library will host its first trivia night.
• At 7 p.m. Feb. 19, the library teams up with Friends of Skagit Beaches for a talk on salmon.
• At 7 p.m. Feb. 24, it will host its third episode of its jazz series.
Children’s storytimes continue next month, too.
The library is open for curbside pickup and book returns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday (and until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays).
Patrons can reserve books in the library through the library’s website and pick them up in the parking lot.
The library also has special kits to pick up, including “take and make” crafts and STEAM kits offering hands-on activities for young people.
Wilson creates grab-bags, so families can pick up a bag of five related books to read.
Patrons can also use an application online and library staff will personally pick out a book that matches what they want to read. Those personalized picks are only for kids right now, but should expand soon, Farnsworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.