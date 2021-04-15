The City Council approved Monday a $50,044.74 contract with Commercial Fire Protection, Inc. for installation of a fire suppression system in the library’s broadband internet and server rooms.
According to city documents, the lack of a fire suppression system puts at risk millions of dollars worth of city data and IT infrastructure.
Commercial Fire Protection will install two clean-agent automatic fire suppression systems to protect a 205-square-foot server room, consisting of one cylinder mounted on the wall; and a 130-square-foot fiber internet room, also consisting of one wall-mounted cylinder.
Each protected area will have a remote manual release station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.