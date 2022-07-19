Anacortes players Skylar Dahlin, Jordan Baribault, Dylan Rowell, Jayden Soltero and Lucien Francioch celebrate their win over District 9 Saturday, July 16, at the Little League State Juniors All-Star Tournament. Soltero made the play resulting in the final out of the game.
Two Anacortes teams are competing this week at the Little League All-Star State Tournament.
The Juniors team, made up of 13- and 14-year-olds, won their first game Saturday, July 16, defeating a team from District 9 (Mercer Island and Bellevue) 4-2.
While three teams from Anacortes went to state last year, this is the first time an Anacortes team has won a state game in more than 10 years, Anacortes Little League President Amy Dahlin said.
“They came from behind to win it,” she said. “It was so exciting to see them work together and keep their heads in the game. The joy on their faces was indescribable.”
The Juniors team was to play again Tuesday against Pacific Little League, from the Lynnwood area, but results were not available at press time.
The Anacortes Majors team, made up of 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds, are also competing. The team lost its first game 12-1 to Salmon Creek on Saturday. Monday results against Issaquah were not available at press time. If the team won, it would play again Tuesday. If not, tournament play was over.
The Anacortes Little League started playing games in April. Then, the all-stars team, made up of the best players from the regular season, started playing together in June.
