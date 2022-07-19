Little League
Buy Now

Contributed / Amy Dahlin

Anacortes players Skylar Dahlin, Jordan Baribault, Dylan Rowell, Jayden Soltero and Lucien Francioch celebrate their win over District 9 Saturday, July 16, at the Little League State Juniors All-Star Tournament. Soltero made the play resulting in the final out of the game. 

By Briana Alzola

balzola@goanacortes.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.