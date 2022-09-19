Stanwood court logo

A 40-year Anacortes man was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 16 of first-degree robbery, a verdict that could potentially land him life in prison.

Brett Harold Grimnes has previous convictions for second-degree assault in Skagit County in 2015 and for aggravated assault in Montana, a charge that was filed in 2012.

