A man whose body was found a month ago on a rocky bank between A and T docks at Cap Sante Marina may have died while on a swim.
There were no apparent signs of foul play, Anacortes police reported.
The Skagit County Coroner’s Office declined to comment on the death because its investigation is not concluded. The office is awaiting toxicology results — a standard practice — before releasing the cause and manner of death.
But Anacortes police Capt. Dave Floyd said the man’s children in Northern California told police “it was not unheard of for him to go for a swim” in saltwater.
The man was in his 60s and had lived in Anacortes for a short time, having moved here from Northern California.
A passerby reported the body just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 28. Police reviewed video surveillance of the man walking the docks the previous night, though it was not known what time he went into the water.
He left clothing on the bank of the beach at Rotary Park on the north end of the marina, Floyd said.
