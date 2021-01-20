The mayor and Anacortes City Council could by month’s end adopt the city’s legislative agenda for 2021 – a list of priorities that directs the city’s lobbying efforts in Olympia.
Mayor Laurie Gere told the council on Jan. 11 she expected to have the list ready by the Jan. 25 meeting and advised council members to advise her of preferred priorities for the list. She expected to have a discussion on the matter Tuesday and a final legislative agenda ready for Jan. 25.
Gere said priorities could include those of the Association of Washington Cities. The association plans to lobby the Legislature to increase shared-revenue distributions to cities, especially when there is a commensurate increase in state revenue; adoption of a new transportation revenue package that includes funding for road maintenance and preservation; allow cities greater flexibility in using funds from existing revenue sources to manage the impacts of the economic downturn; develop additional resources to address housing instability created by the economic impacts of the pandemic; develop a statewide standard for use of force; and create a database to track law enforcement officers who have been fired for misconduct.
“We can incorporate some of those, and we can add our own,” Gere said.
Last year’s legislative agenda was adopted in time for a city delegation’s visit to Olympia in February for Legislative Day. Mayor Gere, Administrative Services Manager Emily Schuh, Executive Assistant Alexandra Holden, and Public Works Administrative Manager Nicole Tesch visited the state capitol to talk to legislators about funding for a community youth recreation center, affordable housing construction, an electric-hybrid state ferry to serve the Anacortes-Sidney route and promotion of Anacortes’ maritime economy.
The proposed community youth recreation center and municipal broadband service were top priorities in 2019, as was additional state funding for expansion of the local trails network. City officials see a citywide trails network as a way to enhance access to the waterfront and provide options for getting around town without a motorized vehicle.
In addition, the city and the Association of Washington Cities lobbied for help in creating new jobs and economic growth, something the city’s broadband utility is expected to do; support for the state Public Works Trust Fund, a source of funding for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant; investment in affordable housing; timely access to basic training for law enforcement officers; and improving access to the behavioral and mental health system.
