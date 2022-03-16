More fiber and work on streets, the city is seeing more multi-family housing permits and staff is working to make sure the people of Anacortes are served, Mayor Matt Miller said in his first State of the City address.
Miller took over as mayor at the beginning of January. He said it’s an honor to give his State of the City address this year and a privilege to continue serving the city in a new capacity after being elected in November. He gave his address at the Chamber of Commerce meeting March 10 at City Hall.
“I continue with the American dream in this great, American city,” he said.
Many of his priorities stay the same as when he was running, he said, like affordable housing for all income groups and access to the waterfront through things like the Guemes Channel Trail.
“We will make data-driven, well-rounded decisions with our citizens in mind,” he said.
That means a focus on diverse housing opportunities, safe walking routes and a robust calendar of events, Miller said. It also means a fiber project meaning more internet for Anacortes family. He said he also takes fiscal responsibility to manage money in a smart way while funding those things for the community.
The 2022 budget totals $108.6 million, including $50.4 million in capital spending, $9.7 million in interfund transfers and an operating budget of $48.5 million. That operating budget runs day-to-day business like parks, police, fire, museum, library and city workers.
Miller took time during his address to acknowledge several of those staff member and thank them for their work for the city and for the people of Anacortes.
In 2021, all the city’s revenue streams slightly exceeded expectations, despite the pandemic, Miller said.
Miller talked about the fiber project, calling it a sales pitch about the city-owned system. Access Fiber is the only municipality-owned network like this. By the end of 2023, the fiber should pass every house in the city, he said.
This is expensive investment and Miller said he was a skeptic at first, but has seen the impact the fiber has had on the people here, especially during the pandemic.
“We are making this investment to bring infrastructure that provides an essential service to our community,” Miller said.
To date, the city has just under 1,150 customers in service and another 1,600 that have signed up for the service.
When it comes to work, Miller said his ongoing promise is to take care of the streets. The city keeps growing and work on the streets is needed.
The city is monitoring all issues and will move forward toward improvements, he said.
“We have made significant progress, but we still have work to do,” he said.
The 32nd Street and M Avenue intersection will soon have a roundabout and improvements are coming to R Avenue, as well as neighboring streets.
The city is also planning a new sewer outfall project this year.
A Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping system keeps track of every city asset and its condition, Miller said. There is an online map gallery that shows the Community Forest Lands, city parks, critical areas, sidewalks and ADA ramps and more.
“I will warn you that you can spend a lot of time digging around, looking at information,” Miller said.
Public Works is the city’s biggest department. This year, it has processed close to 2,000 work orders, completed 8,000 garbage pickups and plowed snow for three weeks straight in 24/7 shifts.
“That was a good time for a first week as mayor,” Miller said.
The water department has more than 56,000 residential and commercial customers, he said. This year will bring with it the implementation of a fiberoptic leak detection system.
For building permits, building activity seems long, especially with more multi-family housing permits. The city gave out 14 of those permits last year, compared to five in 2020 and one or zero in the several years before that. Single family home permits were also up to 81 in 2021, compared to 57 in 2020 and 52 in 2019.
Over at the Fire Department, the city is purchasing a new ladder truck. A partnership with Island Health means a community paramedic system, which helps reduce 9-1-1 calls and reaching those that are underserved.
Anacortes Municipal Court filed 980 cases in 2021, including 478 traffic infractions, 193 non-traffic misdemeanors, 125 other traffic misdemeanors and 54 DUIs or physical control misdemeanors.
