ANACORTES — The initial vote count in the race for mayor of Anacortes has Matt Miller leading Ryan Walters by only eight votes as of Tuesday night.
Miller earned 2,283 votes and Walters 2,275 votes in the first count.
Walters said the election brought a lot of good news for Anacortes, even though all outcomes aren’t yet clear.
“As for my race, we will get a better sense of things after the next ballot count,” he said.
Miller didn’t immediately return a call for comment.
The next ballot count is at 5 p.m. Wednesday with about 10,000 ballots remaining across Skagit County. Without a significant change as ballots are counted, there will be an automatic recount.
The new mayor will take office on Jan. 1, replacing outgoing Mayor Laurie Gere, who chose not to run again after two terms.
For Anacortes City Council, incumbent Bruce McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan 2,484 votes (60%) to 1,624 votes (40%) for Position 5.
Amanda Hubik is leading for Position 4, with 2,374 votes (55%) to Jeff Graf’s 1,929 votes (45%). Either would be new to the council, replacing a seat vacated by mayoral hopeful Miller.
There will also be two new faces on the School Board since two board members are leaving their posts this year.
As of Tuesday night, Meredith McIlmoyle is leading for Anacortes School Board Position 1, taking 3,399 votes (63%) compared to Celese Stevens’ 1,999 votes.
For Position 2, Diana Farnsworth, drew 3,256 votes (60%) while Erik Schorr had 2,151 votes.
For the Port of Anacortes, Jon Ronngren has 3,887 votes (87%) while write-in candidate Mary LaFleur gained 579 votes.
Kathy Pittis is also winning for her Port of Anacortes seat, with 5,127 votes to Doug Pratt’s 653. Pratt withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center replacement maintenance and operation levy is passing with 3,678 yes votes (69%) to 1,659 no votes (31%).
Christine Mathes is also winning her pool commissioner seat with 2,765 votes (76%) to James Mitchell’s 828 votes (23%). Mitchell decided to withdraw from the race, but his name still appeared on the ballot.
All other Anacortes races are uncontested.
The Elections Department reported voter turnout of nearly 22.5% of Skagit County's eligible voters. Of the 85,140 registered voters in the county, 19,122 ballots had been counted by Tuesday night.
