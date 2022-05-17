...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Mayor Matt Miller read a proclamation Monday recognizing this week as National Police Week in Anacortes.
The proclamation honors service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting the community. It recognizes more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving communities across the U.S., including Anacortes. It addresses the first recorded death of an officer in 1786 and the 23,000 officers killed in the line of duty since.
Miller said Anacortes police seek to protect the residents of the community from harm, assist with overcoming addiction and divert people in crisis from being arrested.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved it is fitting and appropriate that I, Matt Miller, mayor of the City of Anacortes, do hereby offer sincere thanks and appreciation to all our city’s law enforcement officers who protect and serve our community, and I publicly salute the service of all law enforcement officer in our county, state, and nation,” Miller said.
In the public comment period later in the meeting, five residents spoke, asking that the city recognize human rights for the LGBTQ community, noting that many other Washington cities have done so officially via proclamation.
Natalie Clark of Anacortes said she also has sent an email to this council requesting a pride proclamation.
“I understand that is not inside (the mayor’s) plan, but I would like to ask the council if there is another way that our city can acknowledge our LGBTQ citizens, tourists, potential residents,” she said.
Clark noted that she was glad the city approved an upcoming pride parade, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 18 on Commercial Avenue, followed by a picnic at Causland Park.
“It would be wonderful if the city could do something to acknowledge that celebration,” she said.
Andrea Doll of Anacortes spoke to the council about pride recognition.
“This is a human rights issue,” Doll said. “ … It is so important that the public as a whole gets behind this movement to recognize those human rights.”
City Council member Anthony Young, who noted that he is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, thanked everyone for coming forward and speaking about this topic.
“We have a lovely town, and I am thankful for it,” Young said. “I am glad we now have a pride organization that is pushing forward its thoughts and ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.