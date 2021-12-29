Anacortes mayor reflects as she finishes her time in office this week

In her eight years in office, and more than 40 years as an Anacortes resident, Mayor Laurie Gere has seen a lot.
She’s dealt with serious city issues, helped with complex projects and planning and spent a good part of her second term helping to guide the city through the additional challenges of a lengthy pandemic.
She attended countless parades, city events, community meetings and gatherings. She’s represented the city at a state and national level and internationally through the Sister Cities Association.
What ties it all together for Gere is a love of the City of Anacortes and its people.
“This is home, and this is dear to me,” she said. “I’m so glad I’ve gotten to … raise a family here, have a business here and then have the ultimate gift and honor of serving as mayor of this incredible place.”
On Saturday, the leadership seat officially transfers to Matt Miller.
Gere first won an election to be Anacortes mayor in November 2013, beating out long-time Mayor Dean Maxwell. She took over Jan. 1, 2014, and has served two terms.
It was with mixed emotions that she chose not to run for a third term, a decision she announced in February. What she didn’t say then, but shared with the Anacortes American on the record this month, was that she was facing treatment for lymphoma and wanted to do what was best for both herself and the city.
She is doing well, and her plans going forward include traveling and spending more time with family and friends. But leaving office doesn’t mean she will stop putting her energy toward the betterment of the city.
‘A special place’
Though she grew up in Redmond, Gere has called Anacortes home since 1975.
That’s when her then-husband got a job here, and the two new graduates of Central Washington University moved to Anacortes with young son Philip. Gere worked for the Red Cross.
The young family at one point did leave to work in Lewis County, but they missed Anacortes and returned two years later.
But they didn’t have jobs waiting.
So Gere-a-Deli was born in 1981, as a way for them to work and live in Anacortes.
“That’s how I became a main street business owner,” she said. “Anacortes is such a special place, and we wanted to raise our son here. I’m so glad we did that.”
Gere’s son still lives here with his family.
Anacortes has changed a lot over the years, growing up and becoming a little more sophisticated and a lot more crowded. Gere has seen the look of Anacortes change, but said its essence and what draws people in has stayed the same.
“There are the core things that I think we’ve never lost,” she said. “Things like that sense of community, engaged people that truly care about each other.”
A dedication to history and appreciation of its working waterfront background has helped support that, she said.
“It’s the people and the natural location,” she said.
Running for mayor
Gere said her involvement in city affairs started years before she ever considered running for mayor. As a downtown business owner in the ’80s, she got involved with the Chamber of Commerce, joining its board and learning more about downtown business and what was happening in the city.
While representing her own business and the Chamber of Commerce, she chatted with Maxwell about city issues.
He encouraged her to get involved. Gere ended up joining the Anacortes Planning Commission, a position she held for 20 years.
Through that position, she learned about the complexities of city projects, permits, municipal codes and more.
“I learned about land use, and I learned about compromise and all the laws and rules,” she said.
She also applied to fill a vacated Island Hospital commissioner seat, to offer a community voice to the board. She served in that position from 2001 to 2013.
As her involvement with the city grew, people started talking to her about running for mayor.
She started thinking about it a decade before she actually ran. But she set those thoughts aside for a while as she focused on her business and family.
“Then, in 2013, I thought ‘maybe I could be mayor,’” she said. “I figured ‘I’ll throw my hat in, and if it’s meant to happen, it will.”
Priorities and pride
Gere said there are several things she is proud of accomplishing during her eight years at the city’s helm.
When she went door to door as a candidate, people told her about how worried they were about the kids in town. They wanted them safe from drugs and other problems.
As mayor, Gere formed a community task force, bringing together many city organizations and groups to talk about the issues facing community youths. The group still meets quarterly and works on how to bring more resources and support to young people.
Out of that work, the city Police Department was able to get T-Bone, its drug-sniffing K-9. The dog helps keep drugs out of schools, she said. The task force also brought in a school resource officer.
“That has been an incredible success for our community,” she said.
A youth center is still on Gere’s to-do list, even though it didn’t happen while she was in office.
“I’m leaving office, but I have some ideas,” she said. “I’m going to keep that one rolling.”
When Gere took over, city officials totally rewrote the comprehensive plan, a process that included so many community meetings and so much citizen input that the governor recognized the city for it.
The comprehensive plan and development regulations help the city manage its growth, Gere said.
“They are tools that allow us to do growth in a way that protects that natural beauty of our island,” she said.
The plan can be updated and changed as needed, she said.
Gere is also proud of what has happened with infrastructure during her time in office. The city has continually invested in and improved infrastructure in many forms, including more water lines and the new sewer outfall project. Taking care of infrastructure is essential to a high quality of living in a town, she said.
Water and sewer systems also got about $12 million each during the past eight years, Gere said. She directed the city to put more money each year into road repairs, for example, totalling about $13.6 million in her time as mayor.
“Having our roads in good repair provides a safe, healthy community,” Gere said.
A highlight of her time as mayor has been the municipal fiber project, which is still underway. When Gere was running, people asked her to help bring better internet service here. Her first attempt was to encourage existing businesses to bring in more powerful internet, but they were on their own schedule.
That led Anacortes to pursue its own fiber system and to provide internet service itself. It’s a quality of life issue, Gere said.
The importance of that really came into play in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic. Being online is essential to school, business and life, she said.
“We are building this,” she said. “Our commitment to the citizens is the same. It will be self-supported.”
The system, which is still expanding to reach across the island, will eventually be paid for only by user fees, and all profits will go back into the community, Gere said. It took a lot to get it up and running.
“It’s a citizen-owned infrastructure, and I’m really proud of it,” she said.
Gere said communication has been important to her and that extends to the City Council. She has a great working relationship with the council, one that allows them to work on issues together and make things happen.
“We are a team,” she said. “That relationship has been incredible.”
The same is true for directors and staff, she said.
“I’m their leader, I’m their mentor, I’m their coach, I’m their boss and I’m really proud of the working relationship we have,” she said. “I know the citizens have benefited because we are a real team.”
Teamwork mattered as the world suddenly faced a pandemic, and Gere said she is proud of how the city handled it.
The department heads and leadership stepped in immediately to make sure they were prepared and safe. They cut costs to make sure the city was financially responsible, and they kept up communication with city residents.
Looking forward
Gere said she carries with her many memories and close relationships as she moves forward to her life as a former mayor.
“I have no regrets,” she said. “I feel like I’m leaving the city in really good shape for the future. We’re going to be well-served by Matt (Miller) and the council. I’m excited.”
She plans to remain an active citizen, along with spending time with family and friends, traveling and serving in a support role at Gere-a-Deli.
“I want to take an art class; I want to do something creative,” she said. “I’m open. I have no set plans or agenda. I’m giving myself the gift of time and balance to enjoy this place we live.”
Her advice for Miller and future mayors is to listen to the community and be ready to learn.
“Enjoy this job,” she said. “It is such an incredible opportunity for any individual. Take care of citizens, listen to them and enjoy the ride. It’s a gift.”
