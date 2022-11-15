On the lawn at Anacortes Middle School for the past week and a half, faces have been looking out at passersby.
Some are in black and white, others in color. Some are in military uniform and others smile in portraits with spouses or family members.
The Honor a Veteran photos are part of an ASB fundraiser at the school and a way to say thank you to the veterans of the community, AMS Principal Kia duNann said.
"It's a display to commemorate and appreciate our veterans," duNann said.
About 250 pictures are part of the display, which is up until Wednesday.
The school started work on the display by sharing a link with Anacortes Middle School students. Their families and the community members they know donated money in exchange for displaying placards with photos of their choosing, duNann said.
The photos outside were only one part of the project.
Inside the school, other photos make up the Signs of Support display. The roughly 500 photos area of family members, students, pets and all kinds of other things.
Families haven't been able to visit schools for a few years due to COVID-19, so this has been a way to help display community support on the walls of the school, duNann said.
"It's a way to welcome our families back into our school in a unique way," she said.
Both displays raised money for the Associated Student Body. The money will help with athletics, clubs, field trips and other enrichment programs, duNann said.
