Kia duNann will be the new principal at Anacortes Middle School next school year, the Anacortes School District announced Thursday, June 2.
She replaces outgoing Principal Patrick Harrington as he leaves to be the assistant superintendent in Oak Harbor.
Currently the school’s assistant principal, duNann will take over the head position July 1.
An interview panel narrowed down the field of applicants to two — duNann and Erica McColl, who is currently an assistant principal in Marysville. Then they went through a public forum process, hands-on exercises and more interviews with administrators.
As principal, duNann will oversee about 55 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 560 students.
“I believe that Kia will do an excellent job leading our middle school,” district Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement. “She has a tremendous amount of experience leading systems alignment and student improvement, and a proven commitment to serving all students.”
During the forum last week, duNann said that looking back at her education, middle school teachers really stood out for her. She worked at a leadership camp with teachers and saw the impact they can have on students, so she pursued a career in education.
After teaching in Federal Way, working with students with disabilities, duNann worked as a high school special education teacher and department chair at the Lake Washington School District. She has taken on leadership roles, including activities coordinator and soccer coach.
She went back to school for a degree in educational leadership, then served as an associate principal at Lake Washington. Then she worked as an administrator in the Snohomish School District.
Her role as the assistant principal at Anacortes Middle School began this past fall.
She talked about why students should be invested in their classes and what is coming in the future.
Project-based learning is a way to help students get invested in learning, duNann said.
She also talked about aligning standards and bringing about results for students with varied learning styles and skillsets. There should be a way for students to show they are making progress, but that could mean different things for different students, she said.
Administrators are already working on ways to bring more structure and consequences to the school day, duNann said. And she wants to help build up teachers’ skillsets so they can step out of the classroom and speak with students as necessary, to make sure all needs are met.
