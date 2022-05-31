Next year, either Kia duNann and Erica McColl will be the principal at Anacortes Middle School.
A team of candidates went through an interview panel that narrowed down the field to two, who went through a public forum process, hands-on exercises and more interviews with administrators, as well as a walk-through at the school.
All of those factors come into the final decision, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
A decision is expected by the end of this week, he said.
The new principal will take over July 1, replacing current Principal Patrick Harrington as he leaves to be assistant superintendent in Oak Harbor. The principal will oversee about 55 certificated and classified staff and a student body of about 560 students.
Kia duNann
duNann is currently the assistant principal at Anacortes Middle School. She said looking back at her education, middle school teachers are really what stood out for her. She worked at a leadership camp with teachers and saw the impact they can have on students, so she pursued a career in education.
She taught in Federal Way, working with students with disabilities, then worked as a high school special education teacher and department chair at the Lake Washington School District. She has taken on leadership roles, including activities coordinator and soccer coach.
She went back to school for a degree in educational leadership, then served as an associate principal at Lake Washington. Then she worked as an administrator in the Snohomish School District.
She started as the assistant principal at Anacortes Middle School this past fall.
She talked a little about what it’s been like to be at school this year, working through the pandemic, as well as working on differentiation in classrooms and making sure students feel like they belong and thrive in the classroom.
She talked about why students should be invested in their classes and what is coming in the future. Finding a way to be excited about being at school will lead to more success, she said. When students aren’t invested in what they are learning and don’t have a reason to want to be at school, they do not fare as well.
Project-based learning is a way to help students get invested in learning, she said. In robotics and STEM classrooms, for example, students create hands-on projects that have concrete outcomes that students can build toward. They get excited about what they are creating.
She also talked about aligning standards and bringing about results for students with varied learning styles and skillsets.
There should be a way for students to show they are making progress, but that could mean different things for different students, she said.
All students should have access to information to enrich education at grade level, she said. She has experience implementing multitiered systems of support, which she plans to continue if selected as the principal at AMS.
When it comes to keeping control at school, duNann said the administrators are already working on ways to bring more structure and consequences to the school day. That doesn’t always mean punishment; sometimes a consequence can just be a check-in with a student or a reminder about expectations.
She wants to help build up teachers’ skillsets so they can step out of the classroom and speak with students as necessary, to make sure all needs are met. That could mean duNann herself steps into the classroom for a few minutes to cover while the teacher steps out.
Erica McColl
McColl is an assistant principal in Marysville and previously worked at the district office in Edmonds. She has worked on multitiered systems of support and helped administrators implement intervention processes for students.
Most of her work was done in Clovis, California. She started as an elementary school principal and then moved into administrative roles there.
Anacortes reminds her of Clovis, she said. She lives in this area and wants to work here, too, so she applied to work at the middle school.
She has not taught in a classroom but said she doesn’t believe that would stop her from doing the job well. She understands how to support teachers and how to remove barriers in the way of instruction.
She feels that working at a middle school level can set students up for success. There is a partnership with students where they need to feel love and compassion from their teachers and administrators, but they also need to feel a sense of accountability, she said.
Learning that responsibility could mean some hard lessons in middle school, but it also can better prepare them for high school, she said.
She talked a little about project-based learning, which she saw when she was a summer school principal. She doesn’t have extensive knowledge in the subject but has seen the way that it has helped students connect with subjects they study.
Any new learning programs should be implemented through collaboration with staff to make sure they have the skills and tools they need to teach students, she said.
She also talked about standard-based learning and how students showcase their own progress. It’s a process that will require not only schools but community feedback to really implement.
One problem schools still face since returning during the pandemic is a disconnect from the school building. Students are distracted and don’t feel the same investment as before.
When things are missing, the only way to identify them and make sure those gaps are filled is by talking to students, she said. Knowing what they are feeling is key, she said.
