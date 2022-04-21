...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anacortes Middle School principal leaving School District
Anacortes Middle School Principal Patrick Harrington is leaving the Anacortes School District for Oak Harbor at the end of the school year.
The district announced Tuesday that Harrington is taking an assistant superintendent position at the Oak Harbor School District.
He’s been with the Anacortes district for almost 20 years. In addition to serving as both an assistant principal and a principal at AMS, he’s been the district’s safety director for the past five years.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the district, its families, and its students for the past two decades,” Harrington said in a statement from the district. “It has also been a pleasure serving under Superintendent Irish, as he guided our team through a couple of tough years. Our team is stronger because of his leadership. It was a very tough decision to leave the district.”
The Anacortes district is now developing a recruitment plan to hire the next middle school principal. Staff and the community will have a chance to give input.
