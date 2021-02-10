Students at Anacortes Middle School are back to school this week. Students are split into two groups, one of which attends full days at school on Mondays and Thursdays and the other attending Tuesdays and Fridays.
Remote learning continues on days not at the building.
The elementary-level students returned to school Jan. 11. Students at Anacortes High School are expected to return Feb. 22.
