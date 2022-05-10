Henry Hash, Anacortes Public Works director

Henry Hash speaks at a May 9 Anacortes City Council meeting. He has been confirmed as new Public Works director.

 Screenshot

The Anacortes City Council has confirmed Mayor Matt Miller’s appointment of Henry Hash as the City of Anacortes Public Works director.

Miller said Hash has accepted the city’s offer of employment and will begin work on July 18.

Hash has over 30 years of experience in public works and utility director roles. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and two master’s degrees — in management and in public administration.

Miller said Hash will be in charge of directing each division of public works in support of Anacortes’ goals.

