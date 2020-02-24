The Anacortes School Board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to three finalists following a full day of interviews Saturday.
The finalists are John Harrison, Pat Hegarty and Justin Irish.
Each will spend a day in the district, touring schools, meeting with staff and students and going through a final interview with the board.
“We were impressed with all the candidates, and choosing the finalists was a tough decision,” board President Bobbilyn Hogge said in a statement. “We feel that we have three very strong candidates and look forward to seeing how they interact with our staff, students and community this week.”
The public is invited to an open forum with each candidate this week at 6:30 p.m. each day in the Anacortes High School library — Harrison on Tuesday, Irish on Wednesday and Hegarty on Thursday.
The board is expected to announce a new superintendent at an open meeting at 8 a.m. Friday at the district office.
Harrison has been executive director of the Bellevue School District since 2011. Previously, he spent six years as a high school principal in the Mercer Island School District and has 16 years of administrative and teaching experience in British Columbia.
Irish has been the assistant superintendent of schools in the Edmonds School District since 2013, after working for six years as an elementary school principal in that district. He also taught five years at the elementary level in the Shoreline School District.
Hegarty has been executive director of secondary education in the Mukilteo School District since 2015. He spent 15 years as a principal in the Shoreline School District and in administration roles at both the elementary and high school levels. He taught high school in Shoreline for 15 years.
The new superintendent will replace Mark Wenzel, who is leaving to lead an international school in Singapore.
