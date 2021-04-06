Maddy MacKenzie, who grew up in Anacortes, is the new Skagit Community Foundation executive director.
MacKenzie took over the position March 10 after the organization’s Board of Directors selected her from more than 30 applicants.
“Maddy had the right combination of skills and experience,” Board Chairman Tyler Steinman said in the foundation’s April newsletter.
The Skagit Community Foundation is a nonprofit group that oversees many different charitable funds in the Skagit Valley area.
Before accepting her role at the Skagit Community Foundation, MacKenzie worked at the Island Hospital Foundation and the Hopice of the Northwest Foundation. She is a member of the Anacortes Rotary Club and is a founding member of the Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle.
“I am thrilled to see Maddy joining the Skagit Community Foundation,” Dan Worra, executive director of the Port of Anacortes, and a member of the Rotary Club, said in the newsletter. “I have worked with her for several years in our Rotary Club, and she has the rare combination of strategic thinking and tireless work ethic, while caring greatly for every endeavor she undertakes. She is everything one could hope for in an executive director.”
MacKenzie graduated from Anacortes High School. She graduated in 2012 from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s degree in international studies: developmental economics; and then earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.
“I grew up in Skagit Valley,” MacKenzie said in the newsletter. “I understand why people from all over the world want to move here. We are a community that works together. As executive director, I’m looking forward to fostering relationships with people who live here and working with the amazing nonprofits who serve Skagit County.”
