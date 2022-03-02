Anacortes native Elliott Hunter is taking his magic to the worldwide competition level.
In July, Hunter, whose real name is Elliott Hofferth, will represent North America at the World Championship of Magic — or what is also known as the Olympics of Magic — in hopes of securing the title of world champion.
The Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques has organized the World Championship of Magic every three years since 1948, though the 2021 championships were delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 3,000 magicians from throughout the world will attend.
“These are people who have seen the best,” Hunter said. “They want to see something that truly surprises them.”
Hunter advanced from the FISM trials in October.
The championships will take place in Quebec, Canada, where Hunter will perform an 8 1/2-minute set — the culmination of more than 10 years of work.
“Some of the material that I’m performing in my set at the Olympics of Magic I’ve been working on since I was 12 years old. No joke,” Hunter said.
A recent graduate of Cal Poly and alumnus of Anacortes High School, Hunter had studied as a student on weekdays and traveled as a performing magician on weekends, performing at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, nightclubs in Las Vegas, for companies such as Sony and Boeing, on TEDx, and more.
“I would do my engineering homework in the dressing room of whatever theater, on the airplane, wherever I was staying at the time,” Hunter said. “So just constantly making a lot of sacrifice in terms of my sanity, my sleep schedule, my social life.”
What makes it all worth it?
“I think for most performers, it’s how we get fulfilled,” Hunter said, but added that it’s also a job.
“Every job has its highs and its lows,” he said.
Hunter sees magic as a means of communication, a way of using an abstract art form to share meaning — building magic effects around physical metaphors.
His message to audiences is that failure is a key to success. Though his sets take years of practice and perfecting, one of Hunter’s favorite aspects of performance is making mistakes onstage.
“If you have someone who’s intoxicated during a show, that could be an X factor that you weren’t expecting,” he said. “I used to hate those moments and fear them, and I’ve come to love them because it’s something that … makes you think on your feet.”
On May 12-15, Hunter will perform a series of shows at the Anacortes Community Theater that include and showcase the material for his FISM act.
After the championships, Hunter plans to continue checking items off his entertainment career bucket list, he said. His next goal is to join a cruise company and tour the world, entertaining and sharing his love for magic with audiences of different backgrounds
“When somebody is highly engaged … and you can see and feel a physical connection to the message you’re conveying with magic, it’s a really almost emotional moment,” Hunter said. “… You just created a memory that’s going to stay with that person for as long as they live.”
