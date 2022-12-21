The Mount Vernon Walmart and Mount Vernon Police Department have teamed up for nearly two decades to help area children shop for Christmas gifts.
In past years, the opportunity to take part in Shop With a Hero was open only to students in the Mount Vernon School District. About 50 children would participate, with each given $50 to $75 depending on the year.
This year, the program was open to children from throughout the county, and about 100 children got to shop with $100 each.
“I’m really excited that we have more money — to spend more money with more kids,” Mount Vernon police officer Edgar Serrano said.
From Anacortes, officer Janet Wilson, School Resource Officer Jordan Kellington and community service officers Zabrina Nybo and Brent Lindquist took part.
Walmart helped with the program by donating $5,000 each to the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit Valley.
This was the first year the Boys & Girls Clubs participated in Shop With a Hero.
“There was an opportunity for more funds this year,” said Angela Freeman, vice president of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs. “We’re really excited to be able to do this.”
Freeman said the program highlights two core values of the Boys & Girls Clubs: community and fun. It is a fun time for the children involved, and gives them a positive experience with first responders.
Mount Vernon Walmart Asset Protections and Operations Coach Jacob Dale said the store has been saving donations all year for this event.
He said he likes the event because it puts a face to Walmart and the police officers, while also giving back to the community.
“It’s beneficial to everyone,” Dale said.
In addition to Walmart’s donation, Serrano said there has been more than $1,300 in community donations and that he often receives donations while the children are shopping.
In order to get the most out of the money, Serrano said siblings are put together. This way, they can pool their money.
Sgt. Brent Thompson, who also helped out, said in addition to opening up the opportunity to more schools in the county, more heroes were invited this year. About 50 took part.
This year, there was police officers, corrections officers, firefighters, Life Flight nurses, state Fish and Wildlife employees, social workers and more.
The children who took part were chosen with the help of the school counselors and Boys & Girls Clubs staff.
Thompson said Shop With a Hero is something many officers look forward to each year.
“It’s a little chaotic, but it’s just great,” he said. “It’s a yearly highlight for a lot of us.”
