ANACORTES — As a large blue and gray tent was erected outside the Island Hospital Emergency Department on Monday morning, CEO Charles Hall noted that it had been a while since he had seen such tents put to use at a hospital, but they serve a purpose when needed.
As of Monday, setting up the big tent and some smaller ones in a grassy area nearby was more of a preparation than a necessity. The purpose is to triage possible patients showing symptoms that could indicate the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and keep them safely away from other patients and staff upon arrival at the hospital.
There has been no need here so far because as of Monday, there were still no confirmed cases in Skagit County. But there was one confirmed in nearby Stanwood on Sunday night, and health officials here remain on alert.
Island Hospital is the second to erect such tents. In Mount Vernon, Skagit Regional Health began setup late last week to be prepared for an increase in emergency room patients. At PeaceHealth United General in Sedro-Woolley, the focus has been on limiting public access, as in restricting visitors to minimize the number of people walking through.
Island Hospital's numbers of patients to the emergency room so far has remained about the same as normal for this time of year, Hall said. The hospital has not put in visitor restrictions, but a confirmation of a single COVID-19 patient in Skagit County would change things. At that point, new protocols kick in on procedures that officials across the county have been working on, he said.
"If someone in our county tests positive, we will reduce access to four main entrances," he said. "We will be screening at every entrance."
Patients, staff and visitors entering the facilities will be asked health questions and given a sticker to wear while in the building. If they leave and come back another day, they will go through the process again, he said.
The goal of all public officials at this point is readiness, even as they hope COVID-19 will quickly fade away.
Until then, officials who have been preparing for a community-wide emergency had some new recommendations by Monday afternoon.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said one of those is encouraging at-risk people, particularly those over age 60 with underlying medical conditions and pregnant women, to stay home.
People should avoid large gatherings, and anyone planning events that involve large groups should consider postponing them, Gere said.
“It’s a suggestion today, but I think people need to take it seriously. It’s a strong suggestion," she said of postponing events. “People should be proactive.”
The Skagit Special Olympics has suspended all practices and activities until further notice.
"This is a temporary, proactive measure with expectations that we will resume Special Olympics activities once we have a handle on this community-wide health issue," said a Sunday news release announcing the suspension of activities.
Gere also suggested that employers maximize options for employees to work remotely or possibly stagger shifts to minimize the number of people in a place at once.
Anacortes schools remain open, and neither Skagit County Public Health nor the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction have recommended closing any Skagit County schools.
Hall noted that while COVID-19 may end up being no more dangerous than the flu, influenza kills people every year despite availability of vaccines. There is no vaccine yet to protect people against this new virus though progress is being made.
Health officials are learning more about the virus every day, so the guidelines keep evolving. Health officials were notified of more changes Monday.
Skagit County Public Health sent updates to regional health officials in accordance with the Washington Department of Health. Some changes involved removal of any restrictions on when to test for COVID-19 as more test kits have come available. However, the update noted that only a few labs are handling the tests.
Therefore, at-risk people should get highest priority for testing. Those include health care workers, patients in public safety occupations, patients in an illness cluster in a facility such as schools or shelters, people with severe lower respiratory illness, patients with worsening symptoms, people over age 60, people with underlying medical conditions and pregnant women, according to the latest guidelines.
Both Gere and Hall said anyone feeling sick should stay home, and if necessary, should call a doctor or call ahead to a walk-in clinic or the hospital before coming in for treatment.
Gere said the hope is to help get the virus outbreak under control so that people can get back to enjoying the springtime.
“Maybe it’ll just be through March or the next couple weeks at least,” she said. “I think it will become really clear in the next few days.”
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Skagit County Board of Health and Skagit County Board of Commissioners plans to consider passing an emergency declaration, which will free up resources and open the county up to reimbursement for dollars spent tackling the virus.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.