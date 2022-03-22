Anacortes City Hall - Nov. 2, 2021
Anacortes City Hall

 Colette Weeks

No contract has yet been awarded for the upland construction phase of Anacortes’s outfall relocation project due to funding concerns.

Fred Buckenmeyer, director of the public works department, asked the Anacortes City Council on Monday for a two-week delay regarding a contract award decision.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant Outfall Relocation project intends to replace the existing damaged wastewater plant sewer outfall with a new pipe that will extend out into the Guemes Channel, where the city will have greater access for future maintenance.

The city only received one proposal from IMCO Construction through its competitive bidding process, and it came in at $10.6 million — twice as much as the city expected, according to the engineer’s estimate, Buckenmeyer said. Therefore, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will seek approval from its Sacramento-based Consolidated Resources Center before recommending the city award the bid, agreeing to provide an answer by April 4.

“I can tell you that our local FEMA representative is strongly on team Anacortes, understands the complexities of the project, and is … going to bat for us in Sacramento,” Buckenmeyer said. “… The local folks here realize how important this is to us, and they’ve agreed to inform the CRC that this is the number one project in FEMA Region 10 to get some clarity on so we can continue to move forward.”

Issues with the upland construction phase have a strong potential to affect the timeline for marine construction as well, Buckenmeyer said.

“Unless there’s a strong guarantee that this will be funded, I would not feel comfortable putting inwater work in and not having something to hook it up to,” Buckenmeyer said.

