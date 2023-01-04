On any given day, Joel Pratt could receive a call that could put him on a plane toward a state that has been hit by a hurricane or other natural disaster.
Pratt, who has worked as a paramedic and firefighter for the Anacortes Fire Department for almost four years, serves on the Incident Management Team within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.
The team comes in at the request of local government to help in areas where health care infrastructure can't keep up with the need.
In natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes, the team deployed to hospitals completely overtaxed by COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. The management team helps coordinate resources, including medical teams. Before working on the management team, Pratt worked with the Disaster Medics Assistance Team, which traveled to affected areas to help provide medical care.
During the pandemic, the management team responded to more than 1,800 missions to support almost all 50 states.
Pratt is one of 90 team members to earn the federal COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal. The medal is awarded to civilians who were deployed for at least 30 consecutive days or 60 cumulative days to provide medical care.
Earlier in the year, Pratt was honored for his work with the medics assistance team. He worked on that team from 2008-2021, before joining the incident management team.
He heard about the medics assistance team while teaching a course and signed up right away, he said. Since then, he's worked in all kinds of situations across the country.
His last deployment with that assistance team was to Compton, California, where he spent two weeks working in a hospital that was at capacity with COVID-19 patients. He spent those weeks in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
"It was a heartbreaking but amazing experience," he said. "The people down there are outstanding."
He said he's never been that busy in his life. He was in a roughly 60-foot-long ICU and still walked around seven miles a day.
While working on both teams, he's visited all three coasts of the country, as well as Puerto Rico. Team members come from all over the country, so Pratt has met people from many places.
His career path started when he was just 13 and was working with search and rescue alongside family. He found himself really drawn to the medical side of the program and ended up pursuing a career as a paramedic and firefighter.
"I've always loved the challenge," he said.
This job gives him the chance to work on different skills and to have new challenges every day, he said. Working in a coastal community also means more challenges and tasks, like taking on ropes challenges to try to reach someone who has fallen on a cliffside during a hike. This job means he works with many different parts of the community.
He especially loves working at the Anacortes Fire Department.
"This is the best place I've ever worked," he said.
As of Jan. 1, Pratt has worked for the Anacortes Fire Department for four years. His time has been under multiple chiefs, but all have been great about letting him go when he's called to help somewhere else.
"They have to bring people in to replace me," he said. "Everyone has been ready to step up and work. They've been incredibly supportive."
AFD Chief Bill Harris said this team believes in the greater good.
"He also gains valuable experience that he can bring back to Anacortes in the event we have a disaster or large-scale emergency," Harris said.
In addition to his role in Anacortes and his work on the Incident Management Team, Pratt is a teacher.
He is a paramedic educator at the National Medical Education and Training Center in Boston. He teaches mainly remotely, though he does make the trip to the school a few times a year.
Now, he works with some of the people he helped train.
