An increase in property development fees and user fees at Washington Park were introduced to the Anacortes City Council on Monday.
Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department is proposing an increase in residential development impact fees — and establishing an impact fee for commercial development — to help pay the costs of $4 million in capital projects.
Another proposed change: for the first time, increases in impact fees would be made annually based on the cost-of-living index.
Proposed are improvements to Grandview Cemetery; a maintenance building and public restroom at Washington Park; a pocket park on South Commercial Avenue; beach restoration and parking lot improvements at Heart Lake; trail and viewpoint improvements at Cap Sante; lighting and field improvements at Storvik Park; path and trailhead improvements at major trails and parks; a restroom, sidewalks and parking lot improvements at Ace of Hearts Park; and a neighborhood park at West Sixth Street and Minnesota Avenue.
Currently, the development impact fee is $616 for residential development. If approved, the fee would increase to $1,362.47 for a single-family home and $981.63 for a multi-family home. The impact fee for retail development would be $1,145.99; for industrial, $573; and for government, schools and services, $1,763.07.
Comparatively, the impact fees in Oak Harbor are $1,673 for single-family homes, $1,344 for multifamily; in Sedro-Woolley, $1,500 for both. Mount Vernon’s are lower at $885 and $789, respectively.
Parks and Recreation impact fees were last updated in 1998. “Like a fine wine, they’ve aged well and we’re ready to move on,” Parks Director Jonn Lunsford told the council.
Some facilities are showing their age, too.
Grandview Cemetery has been running out of space, though a large expansion is now underway.
Storvik Park’s soccer field hasn’t been renovated since it was developed in 1973, Lunsford said.
“We can really use some help there to make it drain better and be a better year-round turf field,” he said. Lighting would be converted to LED, which would have less of an impact on energy use and the neighborhood.
Councilman Ryan Walters said he wants to make sure new development pays for itself because it brings more people, which means more demand on public safety, streets and parks. But Walters also said he wants to minimize the increased costs of building smaller homes and multifamily homes that can be a source of affordable housing.
“If someone is building a 600-square-foot unit, they’re unlikely to put a family of four in it,” he said. “If you’re not putting in a family of four, you’re having a lesser impact on our streets, you’re having a lesser impact on our parks, you’re having a lesser impact on our other services.”
Lunsford said a final impact-fee proposal would be presented to the council by month’s end. The parks department is also supported by the general fund, donations and grants.
Meanwhile, a 10% increase is proposed for user fees at Washington Park.
“Most of our feedback is that people are always impressed with just how reasonable our rates are,” Assistant Parks Director Bob Vaux said. After the increase, camping fees will still be lower than those at Deception Pass State Park, according to a comparison chart provided as part of the presentation.
“Over the last few years, we have upgraded our boat launch, we’ve upgraded our water and power service to C loop. As we speak, there are open trenches in A loop where we are doing the same thing. We’ve been able to introduce 50 amp service to our campsites. … We have managed to fight off the temptation for Wi-Fi. We still believe we can provide an oasis in the world where people can get away from that.”
Washington Park usually pays for itself, but took a financial hit in 2019-20 — first, from storm damage to the pier at the boat launch; and then, from the pandemic.
Revenues from boating were $58,855 in 2019. Those revenues actually increased to $75,384 last year after the new boat launch pier opened. However, camping revenues fell significantly, from $213,487 in 2019 to $179,087 during the pandemic in 2020.
Parks Department administrative assistant Victoria Wong said she issued $12,000 in refunds in May alone. If not for the pandemic, the park would have been close to exceeding its budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.