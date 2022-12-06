After months of discussion, the Anacortes City Council on Monday approved the city's $130 million 2023 budget and a five-year Capital Facilities Plan.
The council also passed a resolution to ask voters to approve a levy lid lift, allowing the city to increase the property tax it can collect to pay for five new police officers and eight new firefighters.
The resolution means the new property tax rate will be on the ballot in April 2023.
The new resolution would put the maximum amount levied at $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed value. That's an increase of about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value at current rates, or about $180 more a year for a home valued at $500,000.
Police and fire leadership, as well as employee guilds of both, previously asked the city for help with more staff members.
Council member Ryan Walters said it's a worthy investment to make sure there are always people on duty to answer calls, respond to crimes and help people with health emergencies. It's about keeping this community safe, he said.
The city hasn't significantly increased the police force for years, even though populations have grown, calls have increased and call complexities have gone up, Walters said. Having more than one officer respond to some calls means the community and officers stay safer, he said.
Community member Evan Saxton said during public comments that he didn't see the need to increase the police department by that many people. The amount of crime hasn't gone up proportionally as high as that increase would make the police force, he said.
The council also approved its budget and capital facilities plan.
The budget of almost $130 million includes $12.5 million for the deconstruction and cleanup of contamination at the old Water Treatment Plant, funded by the water fund capital reserves. R Avenue improvements will cost about $5 million, with funding through federal grants. Meanwhile, salaries and benefits for city employees will go up by 7.6%, an increase of about $2.1 million over 2022, and general services expenses (like street overlays, insurance and utility costs) will go up by about $1.2 million.
Walters asked city staff to look into procedures for presenting the budget. He said there are ways to make the budget process more transparent and to involve the public more in the money that's being spent in town. He also asked for a better process for the Capital Facilities Plan.
The total cost for all six years of capital projects is roughly $273 million, with $63 million in projects planned for 2023.
The plan also includes $19.5 million for the new wastewater sewer outfall project. The project comes after a February 2020 incident where a large amount of rainfall caused the outfall pipe to separate near the port's storm pond at Pier 2.
Another $12.5 million will go toward decommissioning the old water treatment plant.
