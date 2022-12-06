1209 city budget

After months of discussion, the Anacortes City Council on Monday approved the city's $130 million 2023 budget and a five-year Capital Facilities Plan.

The council also passed a resolution to ask voters to approve a levy lid lift, allowing the city to increase the property tax it can collect to pay for five new police officers and eight new firefighters.


