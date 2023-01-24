The City of Anacortes is taking a step forward when it comes to tackling the housing issues facing many of its residents.
The City Council passed a Housing Action Plan at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The plan was created by a consultant after roughly a year of feedback from community stakeholders, househunters and renters. The work was funded by a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce.
The Housing Action Plan outlines steps the city could take to help ease some of the struggles people are having to find a place to live.
"Anacortes has an interest in providing a sufficient supply, diversity, and price range of housing because of housing’s connections to all other qualities of the city and the needs of its people," the plan states. "Housing and shelter are essential to human health and well-being. The availability of housing for people in different stages of life and in different classes directly affects whether people choose to live and work in Anacortes, the success and vitality of local businesses, the protection of natural resources and rural lands, and the rate of climate-changing emissions."
The plan is a guiding document to help the council think about ways it can address these issues; not a list of what to do no matter what, council member Ryan Walters said.
Consultants from Makers Architecture & Urban Design presented a plan draft last month, and the city opened it up to a public hearing.
The final draft passed Jan. 17, with some minor changes.
The plan will help guide the housing portion of the city's comprehensive plan, which is set for an update in 2025, according to city staff. It addresses multiple forms of housing and possible solutions for them.
"Anacortes is expected to see demand for an additional 3,019 housing units through 2045, based on a projected annual growth rate of 1.4%. ... There is demand for 1,451 rental units and 1,561 ownership units.
"The ownership units will likely target higher income brackets than the rental units. Many units will need to be affordable to households earning under 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), or $68,900 for a family of four as of 2022. Currently, the Anacortes Housing Authority and Anacortes Family Center together provide 387 units to households earning under 80% of the AMI, and in some cases to households earning less than 50% of the AMI."
Multiple council members urged people to look at the data included within the plan to see the real challenges faced here.
Each suggested improvement or change in the plan includes a timeline of when that change or improvement could take place, as well as a level of priority.
A strategy to "allow more housing types in more zones," for example is listed as a high priority, to be considered or implemented in the next 0-6 months.
"The urgency of Anacortes’s housing challenges demand that a variety of strategies and actions be pursued immediately and simultaneously," the plan states. "This plan informs and recommends code updates in 2023 ... A housing coordinator staff position should be created and hired to implement all HAP strategies and serve as the city’s lead on housing policy and coordination. Updates and evaluation are recommended in the next Comprehensive Plan update in 2025, and other programmatic, funding, and planning actions can start independently as soon as resources are allocated."
There are solutions for tenants, like requiring that landlords allow their tenants to pay their deposit and last month's rent in installments to ease the burden of a large amount of money due at the start of a lease. Other tenant protections are proposed, such as requiring more notice for rent increases.
It also addressed different housing types within the city, such as allowing more duplexes and triplexes to be built on smaller parcels of land, opening up more possibilities for multifamily housing. Cottage housing and other multifamily housing units are also addressed in the plan.
The plan also talks about a multifamily tax exemption ordinance, which has been shown to be one of the most powerful tools to attract affordable housing in the state, according to representatives from Makers. Anacortes would be the first city in Skagit County to implement it.
The full final draft of the plan, and more information, is available at www.anacorteswa.gov/1416/Housing-Action-Plan
