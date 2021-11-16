Height limits in residential areas and restrictions on storage facilities in town are on the docket for the Anacortes Planning Commission in the coming months.
The City Council approved work plans for two topics that will give the public the chance to voice their opinion and work with the Planning Commission on a solution before it is again brought before the council.
For the regulations regarding self-service storage facilities in residential zones, a public meeting will be scheduled in November or December, according to the work plan. Then, the commission will discuss options and bring in stakeholders between December and February, with a public hearing expected in February and recommendations to the council expected in March.
The current six-month city moratorium on these facilities expires March 27, 2022, unless it is extended.
For the height limit ordinance, stemming from the building of a five-story building in a residential zone, the commission is going to review public testimony and comments from a March 2020 meeting over the next couple months. That meeting introduced some draft concepts and options for the regulations, according to city staff. Then, the commission will refine those options as necessary, hold a public hearing on them likely in February or March and recommend a preferred concept to the City Council in March or April.
The current ordinance against the tall buildings is currently in place until April 11, 2022.
Several City Council members said the work plans both seemed to be straightforward and that they looked forward to what solutions the Planning Commission comes up with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.