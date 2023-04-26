The City of Anacortes is making improvements to streets, sidewalks and its sewer line.
The City Council approved multiple infrastructure-related contracts during its meeting Monday.
The council is completing sidewalk infrastructure near Grand View Cemetery.
The project, which means roughly 940 new feet of sidewalk, along with traffic curbs and gutters, sidewalk ramps and some storm drainage improvements.
The project starts around Fidalgo and S avenues and end about at the west entrance of the cemetery on Hillcrest Drive. A new pedestrian crossing is going in at Whistle Lake Road and Blue Heron Circle.
A request for bids went out in March, and the city received seven bids before selecting Raw Land Construction LLC, the "lowest responsible bidder," according to City Council documents. The project will cost about $222,600.
The City Council also approved a contract for its asphalt overlay projects for 2023.
Winning bidder Lakeside Industries, Inc., will complete work on several streets this year: Skyline Way, Sands Way, Sandra Court, Curtis Court, Lea Place and Parkside Drive.
The street work includes asphalt planing, pavement repair, painting, repair of plastic traffic markers and other road work. The city's Pavement Management Plan designates which streets are included in the wordkload each year. The streets are also chosen in areas where fiber work is completed and water mains have been recently updated.
The paint striping includes bike symbols, stop bars and the stripes along the edge of the lanes.
The full contract totals roughly $753,000.
A sewer line rehabilitation is also coming for the city, as approved by the City Council.
The work will help improve some sewer lines that are facing "root and ground water infiltration, through separated joints, and cracks in the concrete piping," according to city documents.
The work will install 6,418 feet of the pipe, grind down what is sticking out, reinstating connections and putting all the equipment and devices in place. Iron Horse LLC will complete the work for a total of about $465,500.
