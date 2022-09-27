Anacortes police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of several violations, involving drugs, stolen guns and a no-contact order.
According to court documents, James S. Kiesel, Jr., whose last known address was in Oak Harbor, faces charges that include three counts of possession of unlawful firearm possession (a felony), possession of a stolen firearm (a felony), possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver (a felony), and violation of a no-contact order (domestic violence).
The Anacortes Police Department arrested the man Friday, Sept. 16, and later submitted charging documents, according to a police news release.
The arrest came after officers responded to the 800 block of 30th Street on a report of a violation of a no-contact order. The officers confirmed the violation took place, then searched the man's backpack as part of the arrest. Inside, they found three loaded semi-automatic handguns, two of which had rounds in the chambers, according to the release. They also found six bags full of blue pills, plus two bags of a white crystalline substance and another bag of a white powder substance, according to police. Field tests of the substances came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Later, officers confirmed the man had 12 felony convictions, meaning it was illegal for him to possess firearms. The no-contact order also made it illegal for him to possess the guns, according to the news release.
Kiesel was booked into the Skagit County jail but posted bail and was released Sept. 21.
