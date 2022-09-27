0407 police blotter

Anacortes police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of several violations, involving drugs, stolen guns and a no-contact order.

According to court documents, James S. Kiesel, Jr., whose last known address was in Oak Harbor, faces charges that include three counts of possession of unlawful firearm possession (a felony), possession of a stolen firearm (a felony), possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver (a felony), and violation of a no-contact order (domestic violence).

