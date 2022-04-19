The Anacortes Police Department responded to 170 calls between Friday, April 8, and Thursday, April 14. These are some of them:
Friday, April 8
• An 82-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she was targeted by a scam involving a man who claimed he was from PayPal. He said her delivery valued at $648 would arrive in two days. Another call led to scammers “accidentally” placing $7,000 in her bank account and telling her to purchase gift cards to refund them. She did not do so and contacted her bank informing them of the alleged issue. There was no monetary loss.
• A local business owner found a pry bar, box cutter and screwdriver on the lawn near his shed. There was no sign of attempted entry into the shed. The responding officer advised the owner that this was found property, as the items appeared to be abandoned, and he opted to keep the items instead of having them disposed of, as their value was under $100.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested, cited for second-degree vehicle prowl and released after she allegedly removed the keys from a truck that was in the process of towing her vehicle at the intersection of 29th Street and Q Avenue.
• A 54-year-old Anacortes woman reported she had been told that she had missed jury duty and that there would be a warrant for her arrest if she did not pay to have a Zoom meeting with a federal judge. She was informed this was a scam, and there was no monetary loss.
Saturday, April 9
• A dog made a daring escape attempt on West Fifth Street. The owner was requesting backup, but was able to single-handedly capture the dog.
• A Commercial Avenue business employee reported that a man had just tried to use a credit card that was declined, with a notice that the card was stolen. Another officer found the man and contacted him. Dispatch advised that he had warrants out of San Juan County, and the Skagit County jail confirmed it would accept the 34-year-old Eastsound man. The man then began to run, but officers caught him and detained him after a short scuffle. The credit card was actually his own that he had previously reported stolen. Officers booked him into jail on his warrants and for resisting arrest.
Sunday, April 10
• There was a two-vehicle, non-injury traffic accident on Highway 20 when a vehicle failed to stop when traffic was slowing.
Monday, April 11
• Dispatch advised of a cold theft at a church on M Avenue. A 74-year-old Anacortes man said he noticed the gas cover left open and the gas cap missing from a church van the previous day. He estimated that about nine gallons were taken, but there was no damage to the vehicle.
Tuesday, April 12
• An officer received an email about a woman permitting her dog to run off-leash on the Guemes Channel Trail, with a provided license plate number. According to the reporting party, the dog’s owner claimed her dog is nice, but the man reporting the violation said the dog charged at him on the trail. The officer contacted the owner, who admitted to permitting her dog to be off leash but saying that she didn’t understand why anyone would report a problem. The officer informed the woman that leash laws apply in all public places in the city except at the dog park.
Wednesday, April 13
• A white SUV was reported as possibly stealing mail, but a responding officer found the vehicle, which was delivering newspapers.
• An officer was advised of a catalytic converted theft on C Avenue. A 79-year-old Anacortes man said his wife had tried to move one of their cars and it made a horrible noise. The officer found that a large part of the exhaust was missing, confirming that the catalytic converter was removed.
Thursday, April 14
• A fuel spill was reported at West Third Street and Hartford Avenue. Fire officials requested a police response because it was apparent that this was the result of a gas theft from a vehicle. The gas door had been opened and a hose was left hanging out of the gas tank of the pickup truck. Fire officials removed the hose and applied absorbent material to soak up the fuel. The husband of the truck’s registered owner later said about 10 gallons were stolen or spilled, and the gas cap was damaged.
• A 60-year-old Anacortes man reported that sometime overnight, his vehicle was broken into in his driveway on H Avenue. His wallet was missing along with about $183 in cash plus items taken.
• A woman thought her rental car was taken from the Anacortes Post Office. It turned out she left it at Coconut Kenny’s.
• Officers arrested a 31-year-old Anacortes man who a business employee identified as someone who took about $130 in merchandise and left on a bike. The man was booked into Skagit Council jail on a Department of Corrections warrant for third-degree assault. He also was trespassed from the business.
– Anacortes Police Department
