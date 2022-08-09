The Anacortes Police Department responded to 206 cases between Friday, July 29, and Thursday, Aug. 4. These are some of them:
Friday, July. 29
• Dispatch received a complaint regarding screaming and yelling for help on 30th Street. Officers discovered that a woman’s dog was attacked by a raccoon in her yard. Her child had witnessed the altercation and was frantic.
• A La Conner man reported that tools he had left on a construction job site had been stolen. The total value was estimated at about $3,300.
• A business in the 1000 block of Commercial Avenue wanted two elderly men removed because they were being “shouty.” The business called and canceled the request because the men had left.
• There were multiple reports of vehicle prowls at the Whistle Lake parking lot. Prowlers broke into five different cars and took credit cards and a variety of other items and ended up using the credit cards at several businesses around Anacortes. The investigation continues.
Saturday, July 30
• An Anacortes man reported that two of his yard signs were stolen in the 1400 block of K Avenue. He said he heard his dog barking about 3 a.m., which caused him to go outside. He noticed the signs were missing and checked the area. He did not find anyone.
Sunday, July 31
• An Anacortes store reported that a previously trespassed man had returned and stolen some items. Store employees showed the responding officer images of a person taking a basket of items into a restroom and leaving the restroom without the basket before leaving the store altogether. An employee said she recognized the 29-year-old Mount Vernon man who had previously been trespassed from the store. He was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
Monday, Aug. 1
• An Anacortes man reported that a pickup truck had come off M Avenue, driven through three yards and was now in the area of L Avenue. He said there was a woman and a man associated with the vehicle who were walking away from it. A 51-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman said she had been driving and noted that she had clipped a mailbox on 29th Street, as well. Other officers contacted the man who was with her, a 51-year-old Acme man, and took him into custody on an unrelated DUI warrant. The responding officer returned to 29th Street and saw damage to a wooden awning associated with a cluster of mailboxes. The woman was arrested for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
• A Seattle man reported that his boat’s outboard engine was stolen. He said he stored his boat at a local marina and realized the engine was missing July 13. There was no video surveillance footage.
• An Oregon woman reported that her vehicle had been struck while in the parking lot of the state ferry terminal. She said she parked her SUV in the upper lot and discovered that the front bumper had been hit and that the bumper, fender, lights and fasteners had sustained about $1,000 in total damage. She did not know when her vehicle was struck and did not have any suspect information.
• An extremely intoxicated Sedro-Woolley man called to tell officers that his wife had warrants out of Whatcom County and was possibly in Anacortes.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
• A 23-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had parked his vehicle at Washington Park with the window partially rolled down. His messenger bag containing his gaming laptop had been taken, with a total value of $2,520.
• A 29-year-old Anacortes man reported that his bike had been locked to a sidewalk bike rack in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. It was gone when he returned two days.
• An Anacortes woman reported that a coyote pup had been hanging around her property and wouldn’t leave. She said she had already tried all the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s recommendations to haze the animal away from her property. But it was sleeping on her porch, scratching at her front door and was not afraid of humans. She noted that her daughter was afraid to leave the house because of the pup. Fish and Wildlife has been working to curb human contact with wild animals in the area.
Thursday, Aug. 4
• An Anacortes woman reported that her car was previously stolen near Mount Erie and located by an Skagit County sheriff’s deputy July 20 on Padilla Heights Road. She saw a note on the vehicle from a woman to a man. Then, Aug. 3, she went swimming with her grandkids and noted that her vehicle was at home. The next morning, it was gone again. She said the first time the vehicle was stolen, the ignition was stripped and the passenger window was broken. She was told by a friend that it was seen again on Padilla Heights Road. An officer located the vehicle on Padilla Heights Road. The woman’s neighbor gave descriptions of two possible male suspects.
– Anacortes Police Department
