The Anacortes Police Department responded to 151 cases between Friday, April 29, and Thursday, May 5. These are some of them:
Friday, April 29
• A fight was reported at the Tommy Thompson Trail near 22nd and R Avenue at a vagrant camp. Officers arrived and were flagged down by a 31-year-old Anacortes man, who advised that he had hit someone in the head with a stick. The officers located a 48-year-old Anacortes man down the street a short distance holding a rag covered in blood. The older man said he had argued with the younger man and grabbed a stick, which the younger man eventually grabbed and hit him with before leaving on the bike. The injured man advised that they are friends, and he did not want to press charges. The younger man said he was relieved the injured man was not more seriously hurt.
Saturday, April 30
• A grocery manager reported that a woman pushed a full cart of groceries out of the store without paying and left in a car. The vehicle could not be located. An officer collected video footage.
• An Anacortes woman reported her vehicle was stolen in the 1100 block of 24th Street. An officer contacted her, but she advised that the incident was actually a prank by her friend. The car was parked on a different side of the parking lot.
• An Anacortes woman reported juveniles were walking on the roof of Island Elementary School. An officer responded, located them on the roof and attempted contact but was unsuccessful. The officer contacted the reporting party, who said the juveniles had since climbed from the roof. The officer found the juveniles on the bleachers at the Anacortes Middle School baseball field and requested the three contact their parents or guardians. They complied. The officer spoke with each of their parents/guardians.
Sunday, May 1
• A massive tree collapsed onto Highway 20 just west of the Welcome to Anacortes sign. The tree blocked both lanes of travel, and the highway was subsequently closed while the Anacortes Fire Department cut the tree with a chainsaw and removed it from the highway.
• An Anacortes man reported that his tabs were stolen off his truck in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue. He was unsure when the month tab was taken, but advised that he also believed someone had been taking his truck out. He said when he took it to a mechanic a couple of weeks ago, it was set to 4x4, which he never uses. He also noticed that the gas tank had been diminishing rather quickly.
Monday, May 2
• Dispatch advised of a domestic situation between a man and woman at a motel on Sixth Street. While the woman said their argument was verbal, officers later found that there was a domestic no-contact order protecting the woman. The man was arrested and transported to the Skagit County jail.
Wednesday, May 4
• A reporting party advised that a tent was set up in the yard of a Commercial Avenue business and requested it be checked on. An officer responded and spoke to a 74-year-old Anacortes man through the tent. He agreed to leave, and the officer checked on him throughout the day as he packed his things. Another officer later confirmed them man had left the area.
• Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl on 23rd Street. A woman advised that she had parked her vehicle in front of her residence the previous night and found the driver’s side door ajar in the morning. She said she had left her car unlocked out of habit.
