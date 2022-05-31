Friday, May 20
• An Anacortes woman at Padilla Heights Road reported that a vehicle tried to run her over and then fled the scene. She was checking a property at the time when she saw a van parked in the driveway. She noticed a large pile of opened mail on the ground near the van, which drove away. The woman followed the van to try to get license plate number. The van pulled over in the 9800 block of Padilla Heights Road, and the woman pulled over across the street a ways behind to take a photo. When she reached the van, the woman said it accelerated out of the gravel pullout onto the road directly at the passenger side of the woman’s vehicle. She said she sped up to avoid being struck and swerved off the road. The van driver She said then followed her and sped past her, yelling something out the window and driving away eastbound on Padilla Heights Road, she said. The officer interviewed another witness, who also said he believed the van had intentionally maneuvered toward the woman. The officer ran the license plate and collected the mail, delivering it to the post office for re-delivery. The investigation continues.
• An officer was dispatched to a cold burglary complaint in the 3600 block of Commercial Avenue. A Coupeville man reported that his late brother’s vacant house was broken into and burglarized. He said the key box had been cut, the house had been entered and a vacuum had been taken. The man later advised that he had located the vacuum in the woods behind the house and noticed that an infrared camera/modem had also been taken, along with a sound system and a blanket.
Saturday, May 21
• An Anacortes woman reported that a man had been calling her phone and trying to purchase property she inherited from her mother. The officer tried to help block the man’s number but was unsuccessful. The officer advised the reporting party to have a family member take the woman’s flip phone to the provider store to see if an employee could block the number. The officer also provided information on getting a court order.
Sunday, May 22
• An employee at a local motel called to report an intoxicated male and female in the lobby. Officers arrived and saw that the two, who were determined to be guests at the inn, were having trouble staying upright. Aid was called for the woman due to the level of her intoxication and an apparent fall resulting in her hitting her head. Paramedics checked on her and escorted the couple to their room.
• Someone reported a sinkhole in the alleyway behind their residence in the 1400 block of Fifth Street. An officer responded and confirmed a large sinkhole was in the center of the alley. The officer placed barrier tape across the alley and notified the Public Works Department.
Monday, May 23
• A Camano Island woman reported that her vehicle was taken from the 5000 block of Croatian Way. She signed a stolen vehicle theft report, and the vehicle was later recovered out of gas on Mercer Island.
• The general manager at a business on Reservation Road reported the theft of several catalytic converters that occurred over the weekend. They had been cut from five vehicles. The reporting party is working on obtaining video footage.
• An Anacortes woman called to complain about her neighbor parking his trailer in the Guemes ferry line without a permit. An officer responded and observed a permit on the tongue of the trailer as required and saw that it was parked in front of his residence.
Wednesday, May 25
• An officer was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress on 24th Street. An Anacortes man came home to find an intruder in his apartment with his estranged wife, who was no longer on the lease. After talking to both parties, it was concluded that it was a verbal argument over a love triangle, and the other man removed himself before things escalated. Both were given domestic violence resources, and officers departed.
Thursday, May 26
• An officer responded to a reported cold burglary complaint on 21st Street. An Anacortes man advised that sometime since 11 p.m. the previous night, an unknown person had accessed his unlocked detached garage and stolen his bicycle. The officer documented the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.