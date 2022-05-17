The following are some of the calls Anacortes Police Department responded to between Friday, May 6, and Thursday, May 12.
Friday, May 6
• An Anacortes woman reported that someone siphoned gas from her vehicle on Island View Place. She reported there was still a hose in the tank. The vehicle was parked on the side of her residence under motion sensor lights. There was no other damage.
• A man who had been previously trespassed from a local store was reported at the store again, holding a sign and asking people for money. Dispatch advised that the 30-year-old Anacortes man had a felony warrant for his arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle with a $50,000 bail amount. However, the arresting officer needed to take him to Island Hospital to take care of a leg infection. Rather than taking him to jail, the man was released from custody and told to take care of his warrant upon release from the hospital.
Saturday, May 7
• A car was reportedly parked at the stop sign before the Guemes ferry lane for at least 30 minutes, creating a traffic hazard at Sixth Street and I Avenue. An officer found the car parked right next to the stop sign in the ferry lane but could not find the registered owner. After the officer contacted Anacortes Towing, a Bow woman showed up and said she was confused about where to park. The officer canceled the tow and explained her future options. She received a parking ticket for parking within 30 feet of a stop sign.
Sunday, May 8
• Officers were sent to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Marine Heights Way. An Anacortes woman reported that her friend’s car had been hit by a speeding vehicle, which then left northbound on Anaco Beach Road. An officer confirmed significant front-end damage to the parked car. It appeared the suspect vehicle was skidding sideways when the passenger side collided with the victim vehicle. Officers could not find the suspect vehicle.
• An Anacortes woman reported seeing a car speeding and crashing through a fence and yard on F Avenue. She advised that after it crashed through the fence, it traveled through the yard and crashed through the other side of the fence, leaving westbound on 12th Street. An officer noted significant damage to the fence and yard. The homeowner said she was inside having dinner when she heard the crash. She estimated the cost to repair the fence and yard would be about $4,500. She later called to advise that the driver contacted her and wanted to make it right. The homeowner said she did not wish to press charges.
Monday, May 9
• A suspicious vehicle was found running and abandoned in the roadway in the 8900 block of Stevenson Road. The truck was attempting to pull a large red toy hauler. The reporting party said it looked like a vehicle stolen a few months prior, and plates were missing. The responding officers saw the toy hauler trailer pointing east but in the westbound lane of Stevenson Road.
The trailer was damaged and attached haphazardly to the truck. Officers determined the truck was used to tow the trailer, but the hitch came loose and jumped forward, causing major damage to the trailer and truck. The trailer’s landing gear collided with the pavement and caused catastrophic damage to one side. The trailer appeared to have been dragged about 50 yards. The truck was confirmed as stolen from a Marysville dealership a week prior. The investigation continues.
• Dispatch received an anonymous complaint regarding two men fighting with sticks on T Avenue. Officers responded and located both men. There was mention of one of them using a machete, though the other was not willing to pursue criminal charges. The man who reportedly had the machete said he thought his arm might be broken and said that the other man had yelled obscenities at his RV and thrown rocks at its windows, prompting him to retrieve the machete and exit the RV. The other man was allegedly holding a broomstick, and both began swinging their weapons at each other. Both parties were charged with disorderly conduct, and the Anacortes Fire Department arrived to treat one of them.
Wednesday, May 11
• An Anacortes woman reported an attempted theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter in the 500 block of Fifth Street. The culprit left a jack under her vehicle. An officer responded and saw the jack and a damaged catalytic converter still in place. The woman said she was awakened by a drilling or sawing noise and saw a man wearing a hoodie and long shorts walking away from her vehicle. She did not think to call police at the time but discovered the damage in the morning.
• An officer was dispatched to a reported malicious mischief complaint at a restaurant in the 1200 block of Q Avenue. A 44-year-old Bremerton woman advised that her boat and trailer were damaged. She said she and her husband came up to fish and parked their boat in a boat parking lot on Seafarers’ Way. Upon returning, they discovered their trailer tires were slashed and a propellor was gone, totaling about $2,500 in damage.
Thursday, May 12
• An Anacortes man reported a theft that had occurred earlier in the week. He said he had just discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. He had video footage of the theft but couldn’t identify the perpetrator.
– Anacortes Police Department
