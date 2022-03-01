The Anacortes Police Department responded to 167 cases between Friday, Feb. 18, and Thursday, Feb. 24. These are some of them:
Friday, Feb. 18
• An officer was dispatched to a theft at a business in the 500 block of 30th Street. The officer was directed to video surveillance footage of two young-looking male subjects approaching a semi-truck early that morning. They took two batteries from the trucks and left. The batteries are valued at $75 each.
• There were multiple reports of a man in a white sweatshirt throwing “items that splatter” at passing vehicles near Highway 20 on South March’s Point Road. There was no reported damage. Officers checked the area between Sharpe’s Corner and Reservation Road but did not locate the man.
Saturday, Feb. 19
• An officer was dispatched to a cold vehicle prowl in the 5300 block of Ferry Terminal Road. A 61-year-old Anacortes woman reported that her brother’s car had all four tires and wheels missing and was on blocks. The officer observed that the wheels and tires were gone and the car was indeed on blocks, and that there was no further damage to the vehicle.
• A 47-year-old Sedro-Woolley man stated that someone cut the lock on the propane storage cage of a business in the 3000 block of T Avenue. Three 8-gallon propane tanks, a 20-pound propane tank, a regulator and a lock were taken, with a total value of approximately $685.
Sunday, Feb. 20
• An officer was dispatched to a reported burglary that occurred at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 30th Street. The reporting party, a 43-year-old Anacortes man who manages the apartments, reported that two men had been interrupted while burglarizing the complex’s laundry room. He said he confronted the two subjects and they fled. They damaged two dryers and a washer by prying open their coin receptacles. The suspects did not gain access to the coin boxes, but still badly damaged the appliances. They got into a vehicle and left, potentially with a third suspect driving.
Monday, Feb. 21
• A 40-year-old Mount Vernon man reported that about $200 worth of items had been stolen from the business he owns in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue. The man reviewed video footage and observed a man taking the items and leaving.
• Officers responded to a report of a very intoxicated man yelling at cars and carrying a six-pack of beer while drinking beer as well. Officers contacted the man, who was still holding an open bottle of beer in his hand as he waited to cross Commercial Avenue. Officers observed another man walk up and take a beer from the six-pack and walk away. Officers then watched him open the last bottle and begin to drink from it. Officers tried contacting him but he continued walking away. Dispatch advised of a felony warrant for third-degree assault and that the Skagit County jail would accept him for booking. Officers were eventually able to take him into custody. As officers tried to calm him, the man allegedly spit in one of their faces and continued to yell and protest. He was transported to the jail, and it was later learned that he had stolen the beer from Safeway, where he is trespassed from. Affidavits and referrals were submitted charging the man with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree assault and obstructing.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• An 82-year-old Anacortes woman advised that she had allegedly won a new car that was to be dropped off that day. An officer contacted the woman, who said she had not provided any personal information and that the caller stated that his name was “James Carter.” The caller stated he would drop off the car as soon as she had deposited an official check in the amount of $1,995. The officer advised the woman to not provide any personal information and block the phone number.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• A 37-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a man in a pickup truck had called her son a racial slur and thrown driftwood at him as he walked home from school. The boy told the responding officer that he did not see which way the truck turned off M Avenue, where the incident occurred, nor could he describe the man’s voice as old or young.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• A caller reported a small red vehicle doing donuts in the snow in the 3200 block of T Avenue and saw the vehicle driving toward R Avenue. An officer checked the area and located many donuts, but not the vehicle.
• A 19-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she had left her keys in her vehicle and that it had been taken overnight. She was then notified by her father that law enforcement had the vehicle. The car had struck a tree and was still running with the keys in the ignition in the 3800 block of M Avenue. Officers tried to contact the woman but were unsuccessful at the time. She advised that she had stayed over at a friend’s house and had discovered her car missing shortly before calling 911, saying she had several missed calls presumably from officers attempting contact. An officer relocated to the 3800 block of R Avenue and contacted the woman at her residence. She said she had been hanging out with friends and left her keys in the car. She completed a written statement. On Feb. 25, the officer contacted the woman via phone to get the estimated value of the vehicle. She then handed the phone to her father, who put the phone on speaker. The woman then said she wished to recant her written statement because the information she had provided was inaccurate. She advised that a friend had been driving the vehicle, having taken it so he could drive to another friend’s house and crashed it. She said she wanted to complete a new written statement.
• A 45-year-old Anacortes man reported that his storage unit had been broken into and his safe had been stolen. He wasn’t sure when the safe was actually taken and advised that it may have been over a year ago.
– Anacortes Police Department
