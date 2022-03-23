Recreation vehicles parked along T Avenue have brought in many recent complaints, but Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd said the issue is much more complex than people think.
Floyd said the number of RVs on T Avenue continues to fluctuate, with a peak of about 12 and a low of four. On a recent Monday, there were about eight.
Despite the belief that those staying in the RVs are from out of town, most are from Anacortes or have ties to it, he said.
“We are compassionate that some people are going through hard times, but it is not open-ended,” Floyd said.
Floyd said there are restrictions on law enforcement in terms of what it can do to prevent people from residing in their vehicles.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in Martin v. Boise that the act of being homeless cannot be criminalized and, therefore, unless a homeless person is offered an alternative place to go, law enforcement cannot prevent them from residing where they are, Floyd said.
Floyd said there is a shelter in Burlington that has been offered to some of those staying in the RVs. There are three intake points for this shelter — the Anacortes Family Center, Friendship House and Community Action of Skagit County. The criteria for intake is based on a vulnerability score that is given to each person.
“There has been high success with individuals that want to make their situation better,” Floyd said. “It is hard when people want to continue living that life.”
When a shelter spot is offered and refused, then law enforcement can take action.
Floyd said Anacortes officers have taken action twice for individuals who refused to go to a shelter.
He said what can police can immediately address are other issues that those living in RVs may bring. Public urination and the dumping of garbage are those issues.
Floyd said he encourages those who see either issue to report it to the Anacortes Police Department. If the community lets the department know what’s going on, it can respond in a more timely manner, he said.
“We are doing as much as we possibly can within boundaries,” Floyd said.
He said frequent visits from the police may discourage people from staying on T Avenue.
Substance abuse can also be addressed, but Floyd said it can be difficult because there are new drug statutes that changed last year and there is less police can do.
Floyd said there has been some success with removing RVs and disposing them as junk vehicles when nobody is occupying them.
“We have taken three RVs off the street and went through the court process to have them declared as junk vehicles,” he said.
